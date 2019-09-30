‘The Office’s Andy Buckley & Mira Sorvino Star In ‘Most Guys Are Losers’ Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Buckley, best known for his role as David Wallace on The Office, has signed on to star in Most Guys are Losers comedy-drama with Oscar winner Mira Sorvino is also talks to join. The Pier Avenue Films’ adaptation is based on the true-story novel of the same name by Mark Berzins. Eric Ustian penned the screenplay and will direct the pic as his first directorial outing.

The plot takes place over Thanksgiving weekend in Chicago when a college kid from California seeks approval from his girlfriend’s dad, a bar owner and author of a dating book titled, “Most Guys are Losers.”

Shooting will commence this fall on location in Chicago. Lene Amalfi, Berzins and Ustian are producing the project with Greg Stubblefield and Dan Ustian serving are executive producers.

“We are proud and humbled to have such a talented cast involved, and look forward to working with Mira and Andy to bring this funny and heartfelt story to audiences worldwide,” said Eric Ustian.

Buckley, repped by Pakula/King and Coronel Group, appears in HBO’s forthcoming comedy Avenue 5 as well as season two of Bravo’s Dirty John series. He also co-stars in the Fox News drama Bombshell from director Jay Roach.

Most recently, Sorvino starred opposite David Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani in the Fox comedy Stuber and recurred on Modern Family and Spy Kids: Mission Critical. She’s repped by APA and Circle of Confusion.