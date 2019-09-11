Click to Skip Ad
NBC Wins Tuesday With ‘America’s Got Talent’ And ‘Bring The Funny’; ‘First Responders Live’ Wraps Run

America's Got Talent
Trae Patton/NBC

All was fairly calm on the TV ratings front Tuesday, with NBC dominating primetime despite America’s Got Talent slipping a tenth from last week with a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 adults demographic and a night-leading 9.39 million viewers. Comedy competition Bring the Funny in its cfollowed and held steady with a 0.7 rating and 3.81 million viewers.

Meanwhile, ABC’s summer fling relationship series Bachelor in Paradise (1.1, 4.11M) maintained its ratings from last week.

Fox aired repeats on the night with the exception of the season finale of First Responders Live (0.4, 1.72M), which saw a slight boost in viewership and was even in the demo. On the CW, there was good news for Pandora (0.2, 650,000), with the sci-fi series ticking up. Mysteries Decoded (0.1, 540K) matched last week.

CBS stepped back Tuesday with a slate of repeats.

