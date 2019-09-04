‘America’s Got Talent’ Ticks Up To Win Tuesday; ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Down

The low-key battle for top summer reality show honors continues as NBC’s America’s Got Talent won Tuesday’s primetime, rising a tenth from last week to a night-leading 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.06 million viewers.

On a night where some local stations preempted programming for coverage of Hurricane Dorian, the rise of America’s Got Talent left ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise (1.0, 4.04M) behind. The romantic reality franchise slipped a tenth from last week’s adjusted rating to touch a season low for a second week running in early numbers.

All else was fairly quiet on the broadcast TV front as reruns roamed freely. With AGT as its lead-in, NBC’s comedy competition Bring the Funny (0.7, 3.48M) held steady with the laughs. It gave the network an easy win in both metrics for the night.

Over at Fox, First Responders Live (0.4, 1.53M) grew a tenth at 9 PM, while the CW’s sci-fi series Pandora (0.1, 520,000) held steady.