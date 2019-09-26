Singer Alesha Dixon Joins NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Season 2 Judges Panel

NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions will launches its second winter season with singer Alesha Dixon replacing ex-judge Mel B, the network revealed today via a video magic trick by season 1 winner Shin Lim.

Watch the video above.

Dixon, arriving from Britain’s Got Talent, will join the returning panel of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, along with returning host Terry Crews.

The line-up was revealed via a YouTube post by magician Shin Lim, the first Champions World Champion.

Also new this year is a panel of America’s Got Talent “superfans” that will take part in the voting process for the upcoming season.

The show’s first season averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens, making it the season’s #1 most-watched alternative series, says NBC.

America’s Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.