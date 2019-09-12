‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Title Sequence: Aerobicizing, A Walkman, Those Pastels & Bloody Knives

Click to Skip Ad
Ah, 1984: Reaganomics, the Los Angeles Olympics, Ghostbusters, some great music, much awful fashion and, oh yes, slasher films. Some of the above — along with headbanded aerobics, four-wheeled rollerskates, Miami Vice pastels and a Walkman — populate the title sequence for American Horror Story: 1984, which series co-creator Ryan Murphy unveiled on social media today. Check it out below.

Murphy notes in his Instagram post that the sequence comes from “our longtime collaborator Kyle Cooper and our new friend Corey Vega, who ignited this concept with an original ‘fan’ cut he posted on Twitter after the 1984 season was announced.”

In Season 9 of the Emmy-winning FX anthology from Murphy and Brad Fulchuk, Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Gus Kenworthy and others will try to dodge the vengeful blade(s) of Mr. Giggles. He’s the notorious serial slasher who’s just been released from prison and decides to take a little pleasure trip to Camp Redwood. Make that Camp Blood-Redwood.

The new season premieres at 10 p.m. Wednesday, September 18. Here’s what Murphy wrote in the Instagram post, with the video embedded:

