‘American Gods’: Blythe Danner Joins Season 3 Of Starz Drama

Two-time Emmy winner Blythe Danner (Will & Grace, The Tomorrow Man) is set for a four-episode arc on Season 3 of American Gods, the Starz drama

American Gods chronicles a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology. Ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) has spent two seasons following his mysterious boss Mr. Wednesday — aka the Norse All-Father Odin (Ian McShane) — around the country, only to discover at the end of last season that the Old God is actually his father. Crispin Glover, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley and Pablo Schreiber also star.

Season 3 follows Shadow as he attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man, setting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, WI, where he’ll uncover a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity. Guided on this spiritual journey by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas, Shadow must decide exactly who he is: a god seeking veneration or a man in service of the “we.”

Danner will play Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest who has an unresolved romantic history with Mr. Wednesday. But Wednesday has a bigger obstacle to overcome if he wants her help in his war effort: her involuntary commitment to a mental institution.

Danner won a pair of Emmys for her supporting role in the 2004-06 Showtime drama. She also has four other careers Emmy noms, including two for her recurring role as Marilyn Truman on Will & Grace. Her recent TV credits also include Patrick Melrose, Gyspy and Madoff.

“It is a rare privilege to be working with Ms. Blythe Danner, a dear friend, inspiration and national treasure,” said executive producer Chic Eglee. “She is our muse in crafting the role of Demeter, since no one else can bring such ethereal beauty and grace to the portrayal of a goddess.”

The series is produced by Fremantle, which begins production on Season 3 in the fall. Showrunner Eglee executive produces alongside Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, McShane, Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk.

