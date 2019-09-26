Click to Skip Ad
Amazon In Talks With Tottenham Hotspur Over Documentary Following ‘All or Nothing: Manchester City’

Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Leila Coker/AP/Shutterstock

Amazon is talking to another Premier League soccer club about getting behind-the-scenes access for a major documentary series.

Following Amazon Prime Video’s Ben Kingsley-narated series on Manchester City last year, the streamer is in conversation with Tottenham Hotspur over a similar project.

Amazon is doubling down on its Premier League coverage after securing rights to show the competition in the UK. The landmark deal kicks off this season, with Amazon showing two clusters of fixtures in December.

If Amazon does a deal with Tottenham, it would be getting access to Spurs at a pivotal moment in the club’s history. The team has just opened a new state-of-the-art stadium in north London, while the squad is being reshaped by manager Mauricio Pochettino after reaching the Champions League final last season.

Spurs’ stadium will also host its first NFL fixture next month, when the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders take to a field that can be specially adapted for the American sport. The NFL angle could help bring US viewers to the documentary.

All or Nothing, the Manchester City documentary, was made by Amazon Studios. It launched on Amazon in 2018, and followed Manchester City’s quest for the Premier League title under manager Pep Guardiola.

The Daily Mail first reported Amazon’s talks with Tottenham.

