Amazon Developing Optimist Comedy ‘Troll’ From Lee Sung Jin & Joe Lewis; Directed & EP’ed By Rhys Thomas

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has put in development Troll, a comedy from writer Lee Sung Jin (Undone), and Joe Lewis’ Amplify Pictures. Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now!) is attached to direct and executive produce.

Written by Lee, Troll is a comedy series about an eternal optimist, who refuses to give up on his dreams of being a world-renowned documentary filmmaker, despite living off gig economy apps and never actually making a documentary. After being bullied online, he finally sets out to make a film exposing his troll, only to stumble upon what might be a geopolitical conspiracy.

Lee executive produces with Thomas. Lewis, who is under a first-look deal with Amazon, produces via his Amplify Pictures.

Lee is currently a co-executive producer on Amazon’s Undone. His previous credits include Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie and HBO’s Silicon Valley. Lee’s FX pilot, Singularity, was directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. He is also developing Omniverse, a limited half-hour anthology series at Showtime with Kanye West, Jaden Smith and Scooter Braun. Lee is repped by WME, Grandview Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman LLP.

Thomas received a 2019 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Director for a Variety Series for IFC’s Documentary Now! “Waiting for the Artist” episode.

Lewis was former head of comedy drama for Amazon Studios who exited along with former Amazon Studios head Roy Price two years ago. He is an executive producer on Fleabag, which is nominated for 11 Primetime Emmys in tonight’s ceremony, including outstanding drama series.