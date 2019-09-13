Amanda Seyfried In Talks To Star In ‘Things Heard & Seen’ Film For Netflix

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried is in negotiations to topline the Netflix film, Things Heard & Seen, which is being directed by American Splendor helmers Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman.

The pic is an adaptation of the book All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. It follows recent transplants to a small town who find their new home is cursed by the tragic murders of its former owners. As one haunted secret peels away to uncover others, their marriage reveals itself to have a sinister darkness of its own.

Pulcini and Berman will adapt the screenplay, while Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu and Peter Cron will produce with Julie Cohen.

Production is slated to take place Hudson Valley, New York next month.