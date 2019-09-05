‘A Mouthful Of Air’: Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock, Paul Giamatti, Amy Irving & Jennifer Carpenter Set For Maven Pictures Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Production gets underway next week in the U.S. on feature drama A Mouthful Of Air, starring Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Amy Irving (Yentl), Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) and Paul Giamatti (Sideways).

Written and directed by Amy Koppelman (I Smile Back) and based on Koppelman’s novel of the same name, the script is a character piece examining the relationship between the creative process and mental illness. Seyfried will star as Julie, a new mom and children’s book author, who escapes into the bright Crayola colored world of her creation in order to leave behind the darkness caused by her post partum depression.

Wittrock will play Ethan, Julie’s husband. Irving will play Julie’s mother, Carpenter will play her sister in law and Giamatti will play her doctor.

The film is being produced by Mike Harrop, Koppelman, Seyfried, Lee Cohen MD and Maven Pictures’ Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler. Jenny Halper brought the project into Maven. Cinetic arranged financing and is repping North America.

Frankie DeMarco (All Is Lost) is the DP. Mark Samsonovich, who designed the animated segments for We The Animals, is working with Koppelman on the animation.

Maven is heading to TIFF this year the Marc Meyers’ remake Human Capital, scripted by Oren Moverman and starring Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel and Alex Wolff.

Seyfried recently starred alongside Milo Ventimiglia in Simon Curtis’ adaptation of The Art Of Racing In The Rain. Next year, she will star opposite Kevin Bacon in David Koepp’s You Should Have Left. She will also lend her voice to the Warner Bros animated film Scoob. She is repped by Innovative and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz.

Wittrock will next be seen starring in Judy opposite Renee Zellweger, Semper Fi alongside Jai Courtney and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched. He is represented by James Weissenbach and CAA.