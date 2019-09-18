‘Always Be My Maybe’ Helmer Nahnatchka Khan Sets First-Look Film Deal At Netflix

Following the release of her directorial debut film Always Be My Maybe, Nahnatchka Khan has inked a multi-year first-look feature deal at Netflix. The Ali Wong and Randall Park starring rom-com premiered on the streamer in May and, according to Netflix, was seen 32 million households in its first four weeks.

This news comes after Khan had signed an eight-figure four-year overall producing deal with Universal Television, where she will create, develop, write, supervise and produce series projects.

Khan is the creator and executive producer of the ABC comedy series Fresh Off the Boat, which will debut its sixth season next week. She’s also the creator and executive producer behind ABC’s short-lived comedy Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, which was led by Krysten Ritter. Other credits include the Fox animated comedy series American Dad, Malcolm in the Middle, and Unfabulous.

Khan is repped by WME and attorney Marc Rindner.