‘Almost Family’: Michael Stahl-David To Recur On Fox Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Stahl-David (Chambers, The Deuce) is set for a major recurring role opposite Brittany Snow and Timothy Hutton on Fox’s upcoming drama series Almost Family. Based on the Endemol Shine Australia series Sisters, it hails from The Path duo of executive producer Annie Weisman and executive producer Jason Katims, original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV and Endemol Shine North America.

Written by Weisman, Almost Family is based on the Australian series created by Jonathan Gavin and Banks. It centers on only child Julia Bechly (Brittany Snow), who finds her life turned upside down when her father, Leon Bechley (Timothy Hutton), is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. As she dutifully begins to track down her emerging group of siblings, among a sea of brothers, Julia discovers only two sisters – former best friend Edie Palmer (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle (Emily Osment) – both of whom quickly become a part of her now-redefined family.

As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight.

Stahl-David will play Donovan, a schoolteacher in New Jersey. Charming and winning but a bit awkward in a dating setting. e is a widower with two sons. He and Julia (Snow) are similar in age but in very different places in life.

Almost Family is produced by Universal Television, and Fox Entertainment. Executive producers on the series are Jason Katims, Weisman, Jeni Mulein, Imogen Banks, Sharon Levy and Randy Zisk. Leslye Headland executive-produced and directed the pilot.

Stahl-David is known for his roles as Coach Jones in Chambers, Kenneth in The Deuce and Chris Feistl on Narcos. He also was recently cast as a series regular in ABC drama pilot Until The Wedding. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.

Almost Family premieres Wednesday, October 2 at 9 PM on Fox.

