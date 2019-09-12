All3Media To Bring Together ‘Cash Cab’ Maker Lion TV With ‘Free Rein’ Producer Lime Pictures

All3Media, the international production company owned by Discovery and Liberty Global, is going to bring two of its indies closer together as part of a restructure.

The back-office functions of Cash Cab maker Lion TV and Lime Pictures, which produces Netflix teen drama Free Rein, will be combined, although the companies will remain distinct brands.

Practically, this will mean that Lion will move into Lime’s central London offices, while Lion’s joint managing directors Richard Bradley and Nick Catliff will report into Lime’s joint MDs Kate Little and Claire Poyser.

Catliff will take on the new title of chief content officer at Lion and Bradley becomes the newly anointed chief creative officer. As part of the changes, Lion’s third managing director, Shahana Meer, has decided to step down.

The restructure was announced to staff on Thursday afternoon. Such changes usually result in redundancies, but an All3Media spokesman said it was too early to say whether anyone will lose their job.

Bradley and Catliff said: “We’re looking forward to working closely with Claire and Kate as part of the next phase of Lion’s life. This new structure will mean the Lion team can not only continue to produce the type of programme that the company has built its reputation upon but also invest in new ideas to deliver creative growth.”

Lion TV USA will not be impacted by the changes. The company is run from New York by CEO Tony Tackaberry.