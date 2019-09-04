All3Media America Strikes Partnership With ‘Preachers Of’ Producer Relevé Entertainment

All3Media America has struck a partnership with Relevé Entertainment, the production company behind Oxygen’s Preacher Of… franchise.

The U.S. division of the British production group has closed a multi-year agreement with the company founded by Dr. Holly Carter. The two companies will collaborate on scripted and non-scripted series with All3Media providing Relevé’s production, post-production, and distribution resources across its international footprint.

Relevé, which focuses on shows in the music, community, faith and family genres, produces series including Love & Listings (VH1), The Next Big Thing (BET), The Sheffields (FYI) as well as Preachers of LA, Detroit and Atlanta for Oxygen. Carter, who has managed artists including Usher, Kirk Franklin, and Michelle Williams, is currently working on projects including The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel for Lifetime, executive produced by Grammy Award winners Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott.

Relevé Entertainment’s offices have relocated to All3Media America’s HQ at the Playa District studio hub in Los Angeles.

“Throughout my career and the life of Relevé Entertainment, I’ve built and managed my business as an independent woman,“ said Carter. “I’ve had the blessing of working with some of the greatest talent in the world, musical and otherwise, and I want to reach more people with their stories and voices. Relevé is partnering with All3Media America to make that happen.”

“All3Media America is a home for independent producers who create unique and impactful content that entertains and brings people together, like Dr. Holly Carter’s powerful blend of family entertainment, music, and faith,” added Tim Pastore, CEO of All3Media America. “Relevé Entertainment is an ideal addition to our roster of dynamic creators, and we’re proud to welcome Dr. Carter and her team to our growing All3Media America family.”