‘All Rise’ Casts Mitch Silpa; Matt Murray Joins ‘In The Dark’

Mitch Silpa, known for his work in comedies such as Bridesmaids and Nobodies, is taking a dramatic turn with a recurring role on CBS’ new legal drama series All Rise, from writer Greg Spottiswood, Warner Bros TV and CBS TV Studios. Written by Spottiswood, All Rise is a drama that follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Silpa will play DDA Clayton Baker, a shrewd Deputy District Attorney who is willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead. Best known for his role in Bridesmaids, Silpa was recently seen in the Melissa McCarthy/Ben Falcone movie Happytime Murders. He played a key role on Paramount TV’s Nobodies, and also appeared in numerous series including Will & Grace, Grey’s Anatomy, 2 Broke Girls, among others. He’s repped by 23 Management Group and CAA.

9JKL alum Matt Murray has booked a major recurring role opposite Perry Mattfeld and Brooke Markham in season 2 of the CW series In The Dark, from CBS TV Studios and Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films. Written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by Michael Showalter, In the Dark centers on Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), a flawed and irreverent woman who just happens to be blind and is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend, Tyson. When the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind — the guide-dog school owned by her overprotective parents. Murray will play Gene, a young and hungry rookie cop who gets mistakenly roped into a scheme with Murphy (Mattfeld) and Jess (Markham). Throughout the season he must try to figure out what is really going on between the two of them. Murray will next be seen in season 1 of Snowpiercer which airs on TBS in 2020. He was previously one of the leads of 9JKL on CBS. He is repped by Atlas Artists and The Characters in Toronto.