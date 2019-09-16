Alexander Ludwig To Star Opposite Stephen Amell In Starz’s Wrestling Drama Series ‘Heels’

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, The Hunger Games) is set as the co-lead opposite Stephen Amell in Heels, Starz’s eight-episode hourlong drama set in the outrageous world of independent professional wrestling,

Written by Michael Waldron, with Mike O’Malley as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack (Amell) and Ace (Ludwig) Spade, war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Ludwig’s Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He’s brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he’ll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that’s a big if.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Paramount TV. Along with Waldron and O’Malley, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as executive producers.

Like Arrow star Amell, Ludwig is segueing to Heels from a long-running hit series heading into its final season, History’s Vikings, on which he stars as Björn Ironside, the son of Ragnar Lothbrok and Lagertha.

Also known for his portrayal of Cato in The Hunger Games, Ludwig will be seen starring opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys For Life. He is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.