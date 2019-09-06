Click to Skip Ad
Alec Baldwin Still Hates Playing Trump On ‘SNL’ But Says Parody Helps Fans “Manage Their Pain”

Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 16, 2019. (Credit: NBC)
NBC

The summer break hasn’t done anything to freshen Alec Baldwin’s attitude on playing Donald Trump for NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He still hates it.

Reiterating his loathing for the role that he expressed in June, Baldwin tells former SNL regular Kevin Nealon on the latter’s new YouTube series Hiking with Kevin (watch it below), that the first couple seasons recurring as Trump were fine – “fun, fun, fun,” actually – but the role grew tiresome.

“I don’t want to do it anymore,” Baldwin says bluntly, explaining that he doesn’t think the satire is having any impact on the real thing. “I don’t think it’s doing anything. It’s not doing anything good or bad for him.” The actor says the president “likes any attention he gets,” and that sometimes in his SNL dressing room he would “hope a meteor hits this building and it kills me.”

Still, Baldwin doesn’t offer a flat-out “no” to returning for another go-round this season, citing his friendships (“like a family”) with the SNL folks, and fans still approaching him to express their love of the impersonation. “They’re like, keep going. They need this to manage their pain.”

Check out the interview below. The Trump discussion starts around the 11:16 mark:

