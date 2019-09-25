Al Franken Returns With Mix Of Politics & Comedy On SiriusXM Radio Show; Chris Rock First Guest

Al Franken, the former Saturday Night Live star turned Democratic politico turned suddenly ex-Democratic politico, is back in the media business: SiriusXM announced today that the former U.S. Senator will launch a weekly radio show this Saturday, Sept. 28. His first guest is expected to be fellow former SNLer Chris Rock.

Upcoming guests will include former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and comedian Patton Oswalt.

In addition to his own show, the former Minnesota senator will join the SiriusXM Progress team for special coverage of the 2020 elections, including presidential debates, primaries, and Election Night. Franken will make regular appearances on various shows throughout the Progress lineup.

The one-hour program will premiere in its regular 10 a.m. timeslot, with replays throughout the day, on SiriusXM Progress channel 127. The show will also be available On Demand.

SiriusXM says The Al Franken Show will feature conversations with “headliners and experts” in politics, entertainment, media, technology, global affairs and more. The show will be broadcast from SiriusXM’s studios in Washington, DC.

“I’m excited to be back on SiriusXM, which carried my Air America show back in the day” said Franken in a statement. “Listeners can expect a mix of guests from my comedian friends like Chris Rock, to my political pals like former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, to policy experts on the issues in play in 2020. When I’m interviewing Harry or former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, I’ll be the funny one. When I interview Rock or Patton Oswalt, I’ll be the one who served eight-and-a-half years in the Senate.”

“Al Franken is an important and influential progressive voice, whom many have missed,” said Megan Liberman, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of News, Talk, and Entertainment Programming. “SiriusXM is the perfect platform for him to re-enter the public conversation.”

The five-time Emmy winner resigned from his U.S. Senate seat in December of 2017 after several accusations of inappropriate physical contact with women, a departure that still rankles many rank-and-file Democrats who believe Franken gave up his political career too easily and too soon. A lengthy New Yorker article by Jane Mayer last July was titled “The Case of Al Franken” was teased on Twitter by its author with “How @alfranken got railroaded.”