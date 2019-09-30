Akiva Goldsman Strikes First-Look Deal With MGM Television; Boards Sci-Fi Dramas ‘Ringworld’ & ‘Aurora Rising’

A Beautiful Mind writer Akiva Goldsman has struck a first-look deal with MGM Television to develop scripted drama.

Goldsman and his production company Weed Road Pictures has signed a multi-year deal with The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo studio. Previously, Goldman had a two-year, non-exclusive first-look deal at Imagine Television.

The move will see the Oscar-winner write and executive produce MGM’s Ringworld, based on Larry Niven’s classic 1970’s science fiction book, which is set up at Amazon. The series tells the story of Louis Gridley Wu, a bored man celebrating his 200th birthday in a technologically advanced, future Earth.

He will also produce Aurora Rising, an adaptation of Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff’s bestselling YA sci-fi thriller that MGM recently optioned.

Goldman, whose feature credits include Cinderella Man, I, Robot, The Da Vinci Code, and I Am Legend, has been increasingly moving into the small-screen. He was an exec producer on WGN’s Underground, co-created and exec produces CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Picard and DC’s Titans and is working on Showtime’s Gormenghast with Good Omens and American Gods’ Neil Gaiman and Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse, a music and dance series with Sandra Bullock and John Legend at Amazon, and 100 Days Without Fear at Fox.

Weed Road President of Production Greg Lessans and creative executives Rachel Reznick and Alexandra Neal will oversee the deal on behalf of Weed Road.

Goldsman said, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with MGM. Their creative and business acumen, thoughtful attention to storytelling, and excellent executives make them optimal collaborators in today’s ever-changing television landscape.”

Steve Stark, President of TV production and development at MGM, added, “Akiva is a powerhouse talent with impeccable taste and creative instincts. MGM is thrilled to be in business with him and our entire team looks forward to our collaboration on Ringworld and to the many distinctive and quality projects that lie ahead together.”

Goldsman is represented by Barry Littman and Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. As a producer and director, he is represented by CAA.