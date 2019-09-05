Aidan Quinn, Kristine Nielsen Set For Off Broadway’s ‘The Young Man From Atlanta’ Revival

Aidan Quinn (CBS’ Elementary) has been cast in a lead role of Signature Theatre’s upcoming Off Broadway revival of Horton Foote’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Young Man From Atlanta.

The production will be directed by Michael Wilson (The Orphans’ Home Cycle), and is set to begin previews at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center on Nov. 5, with an opening night of Nov. 24. The engagement runs through Dec. 8.

Signature announced the casting today. In addition to Quinn, the previously announced production will feature Devon Abner, Dan Bittner, Pat Bowie, Kristine Nielsen, Jon Orsini and Larry Pine. Additional casting will be determined at a later date.

Quinn and Nielsen (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus) will play Will and Lilly Dale Kidder, the play’s central couple. The drama follows the aging Kidders as they grieve the recent drowning death of their son Bill, who may or may not have died by suicide. Set in the rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, Young Man pivots around the upheaval in the Kidders’ lives with the arrival of the (unseen) title character claiming to have known their son.

The creative team for The Young Man from Atlanta includes Jeff Cowie (Scenic Design), Van Broughton Ramsey (Costume Design), David Lander (Lighting Design) and John Gromada (Sound Design & Original Music).

The production will mark the return of the play to its home theater: The Young Man from Atlanta premiered at the Signature in 1995, directed by Peter Masterson with Ralph Waite as Will Kidder and Carlin Glynn as Lily Dale. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama that year. Two years later, the play opened on Broadway with Rip Torn as Will and Shirley Knight as Lily Dale.