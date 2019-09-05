A+E Studios Inks First-Look Deal With The Cut

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Studios has closed a two-year first look development and production deal with William Green and Aaron Ginsburg’s production company The Cut. Under the pact, A+E Studios and The Cut will develop and produce scripted projects together for the A+E portfolio of networks, as well as for broadcast, premium cable, streamers and other outside buyers.

“As A+E Studios continues to expand and evolve, we are thrilled to be partnering with the innovative and fresh voices at The Cut,” said Tana Jamieson, Senior Vice President, A+E Studios. “From television series to podcasts, William and Aaron have achieved an incredible amount of success throughout multiple mediums, and we look forward to collaborating with them on an eclectic range of premium scripted content.”

Los Angeles-based The Cut was the lead production company on Snatch, Sony Crackle’s highest-rated series, based on the Guy Ritchie film. The Cut is currently in production on the anticipated Netflix music documentary Christopher, based on the life of rap icon Notorious B.I.G., as well as the Luminary podcast Villains, based on the infamous Great Train Robbery of 1963 in the UK. Previously, Green and Ginsburg founded and ran Atlas Independent, the independent film finance and production arm of Atlas Entertainment, producing seven films in five years for companies including A24, Sony, Universal and Relativity.

“We were looking for a home with smart and collaborative executives, and A+E Studios has a proven track record while being open to taking chances in this ever-changing landscape,” said Green and Ginsburg. “With the support of Tana and the team, we can continue to do what we love to do, which is back innovative creatives and produce premium scripted event series.”

Upcoming series slated for release next from A+E Studios include the drama series Reprisal from Warren Littlefield for Hulu, the animated drama series The Liberator for Netflix, the legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer from creator David E. Kelley and based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels for CBS, and the comedy Best Intentions from American Pie creator Adam Herz for Pop.

Green and Ginsburg are repped by attorney Darin Frank at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.