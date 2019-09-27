‘The Lions Of Little Rock’ Film Adaptation First Project From Addison Riecke’s New Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Addison Riecke, who co-starred on the full run of the Nickelodeon series The Thundermans, is behind the launch of a new production company, LÁ cov. The 15-year-old already has the company’s first project in the works, optioning rights to the book The Lions of Little Rock to develop as a feature film. Fellow Louisiana native Colette Delacroix (Girls Gone Gangsta) has been set to pen the adaptation of the book, written by Kristin Levine and published by Penguin Young Readers Group in 2013.

The Lions of Little Rock is set in 1958 Little Rock and revolves around Marlee and Liz, two best friends in middle school. When Liz stops coming to school, it’s rumored that it’s because she was passing as white, and Marlee will stop at nothing to reunite with her friend. The book explores segregation, identity and the strength of female friendship.

Riecke will play a supporting character in the pic so she can focus on producing via LÁ cov, which aims to develop film and TV projects to provide more women with employment opportunities, especially in production and below-the-line roles.

“I’ve grown up on film and television sets and I’d love to see more women on-set, more female lighting grips, camera operators, boom operators, set builders, etc.,” Rieke said. “I want to give women a greater opportunity to show their talent, but because of their talent, not because of their gender. That’s what equality, and a true sense of feminism is about: that women should have an equal chance at a job as men, and vice versa.”

Riecke most recently starred in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled and alongside Hannah Marks and Dylan Sprouse in Banana Split, and she just wrapped production on Season 3 of Brat’s A Girl Named Jo. She played Nora Thunderman on Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans, which ran for 103 episodes over four seasons.

Riecke is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.