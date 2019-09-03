Adam Devine (The Righteous Gemstones), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) will lend their voices to animation feature, Extinct, from China Lion, HB Wink, Huayi Tencent Entertainment Ltd, Tolerable Entertainment and Timeless Films. David Silverman, who directed 2007’s The Simpsons Movie and co-directed Monsters Inc, is helming the adventure-comedy along with co-director Raymond Persi (The Simpsons).

Timeless is handling international sales, which will launch at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Simpsons veterans Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik penned the screenplay. It follows Op and Ed, two adorable donut-shaped animals — FLUMMELS — who accidentally time-travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai. There they discover traffic, trans fats, and worst of all, that flummels are now extinct. It’s up to this bumbling pair to save themselves and their species… and, just maybe, change the course of history.

Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) round out the cast.

Yanming Jiang, Joe Aguilar and Matthew Berkowitz are producing the film, which is in production at Cinesite in Montreal and is slated for a 2020 theatrical release.