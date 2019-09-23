Actors’ Equity Reaches Tentative Agreement With Broadway Producers

Actors’ Equity Association has reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League for a new contract, both sides say.

“This agreement is a win for Equity members who will have stronger financial and workplace security and for the entire industry as we have ensured that theatre can continue to grow and prosper on Broadway,” said Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors’ Equity Association.

Said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League (representing producers), “We are pleased to reach an agreement that provides meaningful benefits for all parties. This newly negotiated contract addresses areas important to producers and provides opportunities for the growth of the industry by updating working conditions to reflect the needs of a modern Broadway production,” said

According to the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, the new terms include compensation increases and improvements for stage managers and swings.

Equity’s National Council has recommended that members vote to approve the contract. More than 5,400 Equity members will begin receiving ballots to vote on the contract later this week by email or mail, with ballots due Oct. 15.