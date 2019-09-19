Acorn TV Passes One Million Streaming Subscribers In U.S. And Canada

Acorn TV, the eight-year-old streaming service owned by AMC Networks, has surpassed one million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Known for its specialty in British and international TV series like Manhunt and Doc Martin, Acorn has branched out of late.

Business-wise, it has opened the aperture in terms of distribution. In just the last few months, Acorn has become available via third-party engines like Apple TV, Roku Channel, Amazon Channels in Canada, YouTube TV and Android TV. Chromecast, Comcast/Xfinity, Roku and Amazon FireTV remain partners with Acorn.

“Since its launch, Acorn TV has led the way for streamers focused on a specialized audience,” said Miguel Penella, President, Global Direct-to-Consumer, AMC Networks. “Surpassing one million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada is a major milestone which underscores that subscribers love the trusted Acorn TV experience filled with highly entertaining and captivating original and exclusive entertainment.

“Acorn TV’s strong momentum, coupled with the growth of our other targeted SVOD services – Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC – further underscores that the special interest SVOD market is growing and has vast potential, including some meaningful advantages over general interest SVOD. AMC Networks is just beginning to tap the potential universe for these services.”

AMC took control of Acorn in 2018 through a deal with RLJ Entertainment after being a minority stakeholder.

Upcoming titles on Acorn include My Life is Murder, Italian dramas Back Home and The Promised Life, and Agatha Raising & the Haunted House, a sole commission by Acorn Media Enterprises.