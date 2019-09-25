AMC Streamer Acorn TV Commissions Kiwi Thriller ‘The Sounds,’ Starring Rachelle Lefevre And Matt Whelan

Acorn TV has unveiled its latest original commission — a thriller set against the magnificent backdrop of New Zealand’s south island.

The AMC Networks-owned streamer, which passed one million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada last week, has teamed up with Sky NZ and CBC in Canada to make The Sounds.

Created and co-written by author Sarah-Kate Lynch, the eight-part series is made by All3Media’s New Zealand production company South Pacific Pictures and Toronto-based Shaftesbury.

It follows a married couple who move to a new town to escape their family. But when Maggie’s husband Tom disappears, it re-opens old wounds and secrets about the seemingly close community in which they live.

The Sounds stars Rachelle Lefevre, who featured in CBS series Under the Dome and White House Down, and Narcos actor Matt Whelan in the lead roles. Multi-hyphenated Canadian Peter Stebbings is directing.

Acorn TV will launch the drama in the U.S. and UK in 2020, while it will be broadcast on CBC and Sky NZ in Canada and Sky NZ. All3Media International is distributing.

South Pacific CEO Kelly Martin and Shaftesbury CEO and chairman Christina Jennings are executive producing. Martin said: “It’s an intriguing and intense tale from start to finish, one that will keep audiences guessing right up to the last frame.”

Other Acorn TV originals include London Kills and Agatha Raisin, which originally started life on Sky One.