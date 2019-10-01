‘Access Hollywood’ Ups Sibley Scoles To Weekend Co-Host

Eight months after joining Access Hollywood as a correspondent, Sibley Scoles has been promoted to weekend co-host.

The nationally syndicated celeb-news program announced Monday that Scoles will join Scott Evans as co-anchor of Access Hollywood Weekend.

“Since joining ‘Access’ full time in February, Sibley had become an integral part of the team – alongside Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans – covering the biggest events in Hollywood,” Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer of Access, said in a statement Monday. “Whether reporting from a red carpet, a feature film set or the ‘Access’ stage, Sibley is able to engage viewers with her enthusiasm, humor and positive energy. We are thrilled to have her anchor our weekend show with Scott.”

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood has undergone a series of changes in recent months. Previous host Natalie Morales exited the show in April. She was replaced by entertainment veteran Mario Lopez in July.

The series is now in its 24th season.