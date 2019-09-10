Abrams Artists Agency Sets Todd Quinn As COO

Abrams Artists Agency has hired Todd Quinn as its COO.
A financial, business management and operations professional with 20 years of experience in strategy, planning and mergers & acquisitions, he most recently was chief financial officer at Paradigm. His résumé also includes stints as CFO at the Gersh Agency (2007-08), and Endeavor (2000-08).
“When we bought the agency, we did so with the vision of creating a special place where we can be fierce advocates for our clients,” Abrams CEO Robert Attermann, President Brian Cho and chairman Adam Bold said in a joint statement. “Todd shares those values, and is a testament to the high-quality team we are building at the Abrams Artists Agency.”
Abrams Artists Agency has offices in Los Angeles and New York.
