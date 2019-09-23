ABC Passes On Mike Vogel-Fronted Sci-Fi Pilot ‘Triangle’

EXCLUSIVE: Another pilot has vanished into the Bermuda Triangle after ABC has opted not to proceed with sci-fi drama Triangle, starring The Brave’s Mike Vogel.

The pass by the Disney-owned broadcaster comes eight months after Triangle was ordered to pilot in January. A late international shoot in New Zealand and extensive post-production delayed the pickup decision until after the May upfronts.

“I want to wait and make a final decision when the editing of the show is completed, and it has all special effects,” ABC programming chief Karey Burke told deadline at TCA last month.

Written and executive produced by Jon Harmon Feldman and Sonny Postiglione (Knightfall), the show, from ABC Studios and Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz’s’s Random Hill, posited the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

Vogel played David Roman, an orphan who bounced between foster homes, who was making a new life with his daughter and fiancé when their ship capsizes on a tropical getaway.