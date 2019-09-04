ABC Names Julia Redpath Executive Producer Of ‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’

I’m pleased to announce that Julia Redpath is joining ABC News as Executive Producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” She’ll be based in Washington, DC starting Wednesday, September 11.

Julia joins us from NPR, where she spent 26 years covering politics and major news events around the world. During her impressive tenure she covered six presidential elections, traveled through Europe and the Middle East covering global affairs and produced in-depth reporting for the award-winning news program All Things Considered.

Julia produced coverage of a wide-range of historic events, from the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and the 2008 financial collapse to the death of Pope John Paul II, as well as newsmaking interviews with Vladimir Putin and President Barack Obama.

She’s produced fascinating documentaries, including one following a former translator for Saddam Hussein that delivered a remarkable and unprecedented look inside his regime.

Most recently as Deputy Managing Editor at NPR, she led specials and live events for the network, including live coverage of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings, every facet of the 2016 election, from the primaries to Election Night, and the Trump administration.

Julia brings a tremendous amount of journalistic experience to the role and will be leading our Sunday morning public affairs program at a critical time in politics.

As we approach an exhilarating election year, I’m excited to see what Julia, George, Martha, Jon and the This Week team have in store.

Please join me in welcoming Julia to ABC News.