ABC Buys Marriage Anthology & Family Restaurant Drama From ABC Studios-Based Mandeville Television

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development two dramas from Mandeville Television — Committed, an anthology series based on the iHeartMedia podcast, from writers Jerome Schwartz (Once Upon a Time) and Shannon Goss (The Terror), and an untitled family restaurant drama (working title Rice) from writer Zahir McGhee (For the People). Both hail from ABC Studios.

The projects fall under a new three-year deal Mandeville closed with ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, in late spring. The pact brings Mandeville’s tenure at ABC Studios to two decades. Laurie Zaks continues as President of TV for Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman’s Mandeville Films, a position she has held since 2013.

Written by Schwartz and Goss, Committed, based on the podcast of the same name hosted by Joe Piazza, is an anthology series which explores modern life through the lens of contemporary marriage in America.

Schwartz and Goss, who are under an overall deal at ABC Studios, executive produce. Mandeville TV’s Zaks, Hoberman and Lieberman executive produce with IHeart Media and Piazza.

The project reunites Schwartz with Mandeville after recently serving as co-producer on the company’s ABC/ABC Studios drama series The Fix.

Courtesy of ABC Studios

The Untitled Zahir McGee Project (aka Rice), is written and executive produced by McGhee. A family drama set in the world of fine dining, it centers on a family-owned Harlem restaurant that is rocked when the head chef and patriarch dies of a heart attack, bequeathing the head chef title to his youngest daughter — the one with the least experience of his children. The patriarch’s death brings the family together, but his choice of successor threatens to tear them apart as long-buried secrets are revealed.

Zaks, Hoberman and Lieberman executive produce.

Marcus Samuelsson, famed head chef of Red Rooster in Harlem, New York, serves as consultant.

McGhee comes out of Shondaland. He worked for six seasons as co-executive producer on Scandal and most recently on both seasons of legal drama For The People.