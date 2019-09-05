Saban Films has taken U.S. rights to the Aaron Eckhart action thriller Line of Duty from Escape Plan 2 director Steven C. Miller.

The pic follows Eckhart as a disgraced cop who finds himself in a race against time to find a kidnap victim whose abductor he accidentally killed. The film will be receiving a November theatrical release.

Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Dina Meyer (Saw), Breaking Bad Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito (Maze Runner franchise) and Ben McKenzie (Gotham) also star.

Line of Duty was produced by the Solution Entertainment Group’s Myles Nestel & Craig Chapman, Skip Williamson, Scott LaStaiti, Martin Sprock, Tiffany Stone, Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin.

“This fast-paced thriller is action-packed and bound to captivate audiences and keep them on their toes,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said. “It’s a testament to Steven’s skills as a filmmaker, and the cast, led by Aaron, give stunning performances.”

Solution’s Nestel added: “We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Saban as our US distributor on the title. Steven knocked the film out of the park and Aaron gives a tour-de-force performance as Frank Penny.”

Line of Duty reps the fourth in-house production in the past two years from The Solution, which also produced the Frank Grillo action pic Wheelman, the Liam Hemsworth starrer Killerman and the upcoming Liam Neeson movie The Honest Thief.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Myles Nestel & Lisa Wilson (who also executive produced the film) on behalf of the Solution. The Solution represents worldwide rights, with Lisa Wilson selling the remaining international rights at this year’s TIFF.

Upcoming for Saban is Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the sequel to the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back; Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell; the Cannes pic Vivarium, starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg; the baseball drama Bottom of the 9th, starring Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara; Darren Lynn Bousman’s Death of Me, starring Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth; Casey Affleck’s directorial debut Light of My Life; and Derrick Borte’s American Dreamer starring Jim Gaffigan.

