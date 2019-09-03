AAFCA Announces Key Details On 11th Annual Film Awards

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will hold its 11th Annual AAFCA Honors recognizing outstanding achievement in film on January 22, 2020.

The group plans to hand out awards in 13 categories, including best film, director, actor and actress, AAFCA President and Co-Founder, Gil Robertson, said in a statement.

The awardsfest will take place at the Taglyan Multicultural Complex in Hollywood.

Also on AAFCA’s awards season calendar is its annual “Top 10.” The list, highlighting the top 10 films of the year and the top 10 television programs of the year, will be announced December 10, 2019.

Additional honorary awards that will be presented at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards will be announced later this year, including the AAFCA Stanley Kramer Award and the AAFCA Cinema Vanguard Award, which were presented to Quincy Jones and Jason Blum respectively at last year’s event.