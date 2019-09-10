‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Scores Highest-Rated Season Premiere At HGTV

Here’s a story … of a home-improvement show named Brady. Audiences tuned in for the season premiere of A Very Brady Renovation — and the new series made HGTV history.

The 90-minute debut with the original Brady kids lending a hand in overhauling the real (exterior) Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles premiered Monday and delivered a 1.43 P25-54 L+SD rating and a 1.52 P2+ L+SD rating. That’s the highest-rated season premiere ever for HGTV.

The Discovery-owned cable net launched a massive, wall-to-wall promo campaign featuring the surviving original cast of the iconic show that proved to work in its favor. As the highest-rated telecast in more than 2 1/2 years, the debut posted a 160% increase among P25-54 L+SD ratings over year-ago levels and a 211% lift over the prior six-week time period. To add to that, it was the No. 1 non-sports telecast of the night on ad-supported cable among P25-54 L+SD.

“We knew A Very Brady Renovation would exceed every expectation,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “This initial ratings and digital performance report has been nothing short of impressive and our entire team is celebrating. The Brady Bunch is a pop culture phenomenon with incredible appeal, so we expect viewers to return week after week to watch how HGTV renovated and replicated the real Brady Bunch house.”

The outstanding performance of A Very Brady Renovation translated on digital as well. A 14-minute sneak peek of the series was posted on HGTV GO and became most-streamed video from August 26 until its premiere. The series premiere was also the #1 most social reality cable series program on Facebook and the #2 most social reality cable series program overall on Monday.

The series featured the transformation of the original home used for Brady Bunch exterior shots by adding 2,000 square feet without changing the iconic facade of the house recognized by nearly everyone. In addition, the house replicates interior details shot in-studio back then and seen on the old series, including the floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, Greg’s attic, the kids’ Jack & Jill bathroom and more.

HGTV announced the reunion project in November, a few months after it purchased the Studio City house for way over market value and amid some mild controversy involving NSYNC singer Lance Bass. HGTV teamed the original Brady kids with its own network stars to replicate the original TV set design

