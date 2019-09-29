‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Ends Monday, But Holiday Special In The Restored House A Possibility

The final episode of HGTV’s hit A Very Brady Renovation airs on Monday. But wait – there’s more.

Although details are still being worked out, HGTV is reportedly planning a Brady holiday special that will air in December. Presumably, the holiday special will bring back memories of the TV family’s holiday gatherings there.

The current home renovation show has proven to be a big hit for HGTV. The September 9 debut episode delivered a 2.1 L+3 rating among 25-54 and total viewers. The premiere also delivered a 3.91 household rating, a record for HGTV.

Tomorrow’s show wraps up the four-episode series, in which the original cast worked alongside eight HGTV stars to transform the house that was used for exterior shots into a duplicate of the sound stage that was used for interiors. The producers scoured the nation for props from the late ’60s and early ’70s to replicate the home, and used such touches as fussing over the angle of the stairs in the living room to re-create the imaginary home.

There was, of course, a 1988 film, A Very Brady Christmas, and the television show had several episodes devoted to the holiday. It’s successful reincarnation for the renovation show apparently is sparking ideas to keep the ball rolling.

“We knew A Very Brady Renovation would exceed every expectation,” said a statement by Jane Latman, president of HGTV, in touting the ratings for the Renovation program. “This initial ratings and digital performance report has been nothing short of impressive and our entire team is celebrating. The Brady Bunch is a pop culture phenomenon with incredible appeal, so we expect viewers to return week after week to watch how HGTV renovated and replicated the real Brady Bunch house.”

Now, that appeal will be apparently extended beyond the end of the series.