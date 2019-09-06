‘A Teacher’: FX Limited Series Based On Hannah Fidell’s Film Adds Eight To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: FX is rounding out the cast for A Teacher. Manhattan alum Ashley Zukerman, Marielle Scott (Lady Bird), Shane Harper (Awkward) and Adam David Thompson (Godless) are set as series regulars, and Rya Kihlstedt (Yellowstone), Camila Perez (Gotham), Cameron Moulène (Foursome) and Ciara Bravo (Wayne) will recur opposite Kate Mara and Nick Robinson in FX’s 10-episode limited series based on Hannah Fidell’s buzzy 2013 Sundance feature, starring and executive produced by Mara.



A Teacher explores the story behind the mugshot of a female high school teacher caught in an affair with her male student, revealing the complexities and consequences of these illegal relationships.

Fidell, who wrote, directed and produced the film, will pen the adaptation, direct and executive produce the limited series. Nick Robinson also stars.

Zukerman will play Matt, Claire’s (Mara) supportive and loving husband with a boyish charm and a creative side that he’s been repressing for years.

Scott is Kathryn, a French teacher at Westerbrook and Claire’s (Mara) newest friend.

Harper is Logan, Cody’s (Moulène) older brother.

Thompson plays Nate. Ex-military and current police officer, Nate is Claire’s (Mara) older brother, a nice guy pretending to be tough because the job requires it.

Kihlstedt will play Sandy, Eric’s (Robinson) hard working, working class mother who’s been on her own his entire life.

Perez portrays Alison, Eric’s (Robinson) socially conscious and well-meaning ex girlfriend.

Moulène is Cody, a frat boy and Logan’s (Harper) older brother.

Bravo portrays Mary.

Fidell executive produces with Michael Costigan (Brokeback Mountain, American Gangster) and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films (Ozark, Outsider), Danny Brocklehurst (Safe, Ordinary Lies) and Mara.

Zukerman is known for his role as Charlie Isaacs on Manhattan. He was most recently seen in a key recurring role in Succession.

Scott portrayed Lucy on Lifetime’s You and appeared in feature in Lady Bird, among other credits.

Harper’s recent TV credits include Code Black and Wisdom of the Crowd.

Thompson’s credits include Godless, The Sinner, The Gifted and a guest role on Chicago P.D. He is represented by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates.

Kihlstedt has recurred on Yellowstone, Ray Donovan and One Mississippi. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and GGA in Canada.

Perez recently recurred on Star and Gotham.

Moulène was most recently seen in AwesomenessTV’s Foursome and on the big screen in Haunting on Fraternity Row.

Bravo played Emma on Red Band Society. She was most recently seen on YouTube’s Wayne, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service.