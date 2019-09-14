‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ Lines Up First-Week Guests

Social media sensation Lilly Singh has set the first week’s lineup for A Little Late with Lilly Singh, marking the debut of her NBC late-night series. The premiere episode on Monday will stream on the show’s YouTube site at 10 PM ET, three hours before its normal time slot on NBC.

Guests for the first week:

Monday, September 16

Mindy Kaling plus signature segments, games, sketches and an appearance by Rainn Wilson

Tuesday, September 17

Kenan Thompson plus signature segments, games and sketches.

Wednesday, September 18

Tracee Ellis Ross plus signature segments and sketches.

Thursday, September 19

Chelsea Handler plus signature segments, games and sketches.

Friday, September 20

Tracee Ellis Ross plus signature segments and sketches.

On September 18, after the two-hour finale of America’s Got Talent, NBC will air an hourlong primetime special to introduce Singh as she partakes in sketches, interviews, games and interacts with the audience.

Singh started on YouTube, but has added to her resume with work as an actress, producer, writer and creator. She has more than 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special is produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions, and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Aliyah Silverstein will showrun. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O’Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.

A Little Late’s regular selections will air at 1:35 AM ET/PT and feature in-studio interviews. Singh will create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and segments designed to jibe with the show’s digital-first strategy, splashing short-form content across social platforms.

Singh replaces Carson Daly after NBC announced in February that he was stepping away from his late-night program Last Call with Carson Daly after a 17-year run to concentrate on his duties as host of the Orange Room on Today, as host and producer on The Voice, and to spend more time with his family. He also is working on projects with NBCU’s The Golf Channel.

As an actress, Singh appeared in the Emmy-nominated HBO film Fahrenheit 451 opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan. She also appeared in the films Bad Moms and Ice Age: Collision Course.

Singh also is author of the bestselling How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.

Singh is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson.