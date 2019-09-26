‘A Hard Problem’ Being Solved By Directing Duo hazart & Producers Ryland Aldrich and Adam Maffei

EXCLUSIVE: Producers Ryland Aldrich and Adam Maffei have set their next movie, A Hard Problem, which will mark the feature directorial debut of duo hazart (pictured above).
Aldrich’s productions It Happened in L.A. and Folk Hero & Funny Guy respectively made their world premieres at Sundance and the Tribeca Film Festival.
Maffei is a writer, director and producer on Disney Channel’s Disney Quizney. He recently produced the Chloe Bennet comedy drama 5 Years Apart, which Aldrich was a consulting producer.
hazart is the collective and collaborative efforts of writer/directors Kyle Hasday and Matt Stewart. The duo have written and directed films together in addition to creating fine art photography and photo essays. The two began their collaboration in 2002 while attending Chapman University’s School of Film and Television. The duo will also produce A Hard Problem.
In A Hard Problem, Ian, following the death of his mother, must pack up the house where he cared for her in her waning years. A strained relationship between him and his sister leads Ian to discover there are complicated circumstances behind the life he didn’t realize he was living. Pic is currently shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee. John Berchtold (Manhunt: Unabomber, CryptTV’s The Look See) will play the role of Ian. Catherine Haena Kim (Ballers) will play the role of Olivia. Berchtold is repped by Zero Gravity Management. Kim by Pakula/King Associates and Industry Entertainment.
Point+Drop Productions and Anchor Stone Productions are also producing A Hard Problem.
Aldrich cut his teeth in development at Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. He has a 10-year-plus background in production and distribution, overseeing films that have played theatrically and at Sundance, SXSW and international festivals. Folk Hero & Funny Guy was directed by Jeff Grace and starred Girls’ Alex Karpovksy, 22 Jump Street‘s Wyatt Russell and Michael Ian Black. His thriller Enter the Dangerous Mind starred Nikki Reed, Scott Bakula and Jason Priestley and played the 2013 SXSW festival.
