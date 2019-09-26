‘A Hard Problem’ Being Solved By Directing Duo hazart & Producers Ryland Aldrich and Adam Maffei

EXCLUSIVE: Producers Ryland Aldrich and Adam Maffei have set their next movie, A Hard Problem, which will mark the feature directorial debut of duo hazart (pictured above).

Aldrich’s productions It Happened in L.A. and Folk Hero & Funny Guy respectively made their world premieres at Sundance and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Maffei is a writer, director and producer on Disney Channel’s Disney Quizney. He recently produced the Chloe Bennet comedy drama 5 Years Apart, which Aldrich was a consulting producer.

hazart is the collective and collaborative efforts of writer/directors Kyle Hasday and Matt Stewart. The duo have written and directed films together in addition to creating fine art photography and photo essays. The two began their collaboration in 2002 while attending Chapman University’s School of Film and Television. The duo will also produce A Hard Problem.