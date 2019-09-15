A 30th Anniversary Present for ‘The Simpsons’ With 11th Outstanding Animated Program Emmy Win

The Simpsons, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, got a tribute to its longevity by taking the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program for the episode “Mad About The Toy” at the Creative Arts Emmys tonight. It’s the show’s 11th win in the category, expanding its record haul and widening the gap with the rest of the field. The animated series with the second most wins is South Park with 5.

The Simpsons proved its mettle against a much-ballyhooed episode of Bojack Horseman, “Free Churro,” in which BoJack, voiced by Will Arnett, delivers a bizarre, rambling eulogy for his mother that lasts the entire episode. Arnett had joked several times at near the beginning of the telecast that BoJack would surely be walking away with an Emmy.

The other competitors were Bob’s Burgers, Big Mouth, and Come Along With Me, the series finale of Adventure Time. The Simpsons’ win denied Netflix its first victory in the top animated category where it had two nominees this year, BoJack and Big Mouth.

Backstage, The Simpsons creative team attributed the show’s success to an effort always to come up with new ideas and keep abreast of what is going on in the world. Michael Price, who wrote the winning episode, joked that the show has been around so long it’s no longer shocking: “We used to be outrageous,” he said. Joked colleague John Frink, “Now we’re Disney.”

Added Price, “I think we’re just happy to be where we are,” that is, as a show that can be enjoyed by a family, but with some jokes that may go over kids heads that their parents can enjoy.

The Simpsons, produced by 20th Century Fox TV, which, as of March is part of Disney, will be one of the cornerstones of the upcoming Disney+ streaming service with all previous seasons of the animated classic available at launch.