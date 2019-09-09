‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Ronen Rubinstein & Sierra McClain Land Leads In Fox’s Spinoff Series

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, has cast its 9-1-1 operator and Rob Lowe’s son. Ronen Rubinstein (Dead of Summer) and Sierra McClain (Mindhunter, Empire) have been cast in lead roles opposite Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler and Jim Parrack in Fox’s spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1: Lone Star hails from 9-1-1 creators/executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Set in Austin, it follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son (Rubinstein), relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Rubinstein will play TK Strand, the firefighter son of Capt. Owen Strand (Lowe), who follows his father to Austin, TX.

McClain is Grace Ryder, an Austin-based 9-1-1 call center operator and wife of firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack). On the mothership series, the 9-1-1 operator has been played by Connie Britton in Season 1 and by Jennifer Love Hewitt since Season 2. Hewitt’s Maddie also is related to one of the firefighters, she is Buck’s (Oliver Stark) sister.

Murphy, Falchuk and Minear serve in the same capacity on the offshoot. Lowe is co-executive producer. 9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere on January 19, following the NFC Championship Game, and will air in the mothership series’ Monday 9 PM slot during its midseason hiatus.

Rubinstein was a series regular in the Freeform horror-drama series Dead Of Summer. His recent credits include a series regular role in the Hulu pilot Less Than Zero, the lead in Tim Hunter’s The Smiley Face Killers written by Bret Easton Ellis, and a supporting lead role in Will Wernick’s Follow Me.

McClain most recently recurred as Nessa on Empire and played the series regular role of Tanya on Mindhunter.

Rubinstein is repped by ICM Partners, Management Production Entertainment and Lichter Grossman. McClain is repped by ICM Partners, Our Brand and Morris Yorn.