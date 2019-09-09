‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Natacha Karam & Brian Michael Smith Among 4 Cast In Spinoff Series On Fox

Fox’s upcoming 9-1-1: Lone Star has rounded out its cast of series regulars with Natacha Karam (The Brave), Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar), newcomer Rafael Silva (Showtime’s Fluidity) and Julian Works (American Crime, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones). Production for the 9-1-1 spinoff begins today in Los Angeles.

Rafael Silva and Julian Works Courtesy of McKeon/Myones; Shutterstock

Set in Austin, the new series will follow Owen (Rob Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Karam is set for a lead role opposite Lowe. She will play Marjan Marwani, an adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter. She will be the first Muslim leading character of a Ryan Murphy series to wear a hijab. Karam recently wrapped Netflix film The Old Guard opposite Charlize Theron.

The cast also will include Smith as Paul Strickland, a transgender male firefighter who has a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes. Silva, a recent graduate of Pace University’s BFA Acting Program, will star as Austin Police Officer Carlos Reyes, while Works will step into the role of rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez.

In addition to Lowe, the actors join previously announced cast members Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain and Ronen Rubinstein. Created and executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the spinoff is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Lowe also will serve as a co-executive producer on the series.

Karam is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin in the U.S. and Tom Norcliffe in the UK; Smith is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency and Jago & Associates; Silva is repped by Gersh and McKeon/Myones Entertainment; and Works is repped by Joe S. Montifiore at Rafterman Media, Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

‘9-1-1’ Season 3 Trailer: Water, Water Everywhere As Tsunami Consumes Santa Monica