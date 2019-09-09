‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Jim Parrack Cast In Fox Spinoff Series

Jim Parrack (True Blood, Escape from Dannemora) is set to co-star opposite Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler in Fox’s spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1: Lone Star hails from 9-1-1 creators/executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Set in Austin, it follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Parrack will portray Judd Ryder, a lifelong Texas firefighter marred by tragedy. Ryder is short on talk, long on action and generally suspicious of outsiders, especially newcomer CAPT. OWEN STRAND (Rob Lowe), who transfers from an NYC firehouse. Judd is married to 9-1-1 call center operator GRACE RYDER (actress TBA).

Murphy, Falchuk and Minear serve in the same capacity on the offshoot. Lowe is co-executive producer. 9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere on January 19, following the NFC Championship Game, and will air in the mothership series’ Monday 9 PM slot during its midseason hiatus.

Best known for playing Hoyt in the HBO series True Blood, Parrack will next go into production on the Universal sequel Fast & Furious 9 and was last seen in Showtime’s Escape At Dannemora. Parrack appeared in HBO’s second season of The Deuce. Parrack is repped by Paradigm and Brave Artists Management.

