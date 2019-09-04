’68 Whiskey’: Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Jeremy Tardy & Nicholas Coombe To Star In Paramount Network Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Keeley (In The Heart of the Sea, The Cured), Gage Golightly (Red Oaks, Step Sisters), Cristina Rodlo (The Terror, Too Old to Die Young), Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People, Ballers) and Nicholas Coombe (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Imaginary Mary) are set to star in Paramount Network’s comedic drama 68 Whiskey from Imagine Television Studios, the TV arm of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, and CBS TV Studios. Production on the first 10-episode season begins this month with premiere scheduled for early 2020.

Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk/Paramount Network/Noah Asanias

Written by The Brink co-creator Roberto Benabib based on the Israeli TV series Charlie Golf One, 68 Whiskey follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.

Keeley will portray Cooper Roback, a charming Army medic with a hell of an instinct for medicine and a general disdain for Army discipline.

Golightly will play Grace Durkin, an administrative assistant in the Army who is both beautiful and street smart; alluring but standoffish. Though she is an important part of the battalion, Durkin has dreams that all take place far from Afghanistan and makes a point not to build any strong personal connections, but she’s considering making an exception for Roback.

Rodlo will portray Sergeant Rosa Alvarez. Alvarez went to college on a G.I. bill, and, after graduation, trained as a medic so she would have a marketable skill back home. When her father gets deported after an ICE raid, her outlook on defending the country changes.

Tardy will play Staff Sergeant Mekhi Davis. Clever and mischievous, Davis is always looking for a way to get ahead, but would never leave anyone behind. He’s a skilled medic, but when duty isn’t on the line, he’ll happily join Roback’s half-baked plans that will surely get the both of them in trouble.

Coombe will portray Anthony Petrocelli a young Army Private who is seventeen years old, looks sixteen and acts fifteen. Fresh-faced and gullible, Anthony is a stickler for the rules up until the moment he’s included in a plan.

Grazer executive produces the series alongside Howard, Benabib, Imagine TV Group Chairman Francie Calfo and Imagine TV President Samie Kim Falvey. Zion Rubin, the creator of Charlie Golf One, also executive produces, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror and Danna Stern.

Keeley is repped by UTA and 42 in the United Kingdom. Golightly is repped by Industry Entertainment and ICM Partners. Rodlo is repped by CAA and is managed by Valor Entertainment Group and Talent on the Road. Tardy is managed by Zero Gravity. Coombe is repped by The Characters Talent Agency and managed by LINK Entertainment.