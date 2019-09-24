’68 Whiskey’: Derek Theler, Beth Reisgraf & Lamont Thompson Among Six Cast In Paramount Network Series

Derek Theler (American Gods, Baby Daddy), Beth Riesgraf (Leverage, Complications) and Lamont Thompson (NCIS: LA, The Brink) are set as series regulars in Paramount Network’s drama 68 Whiskey, an adaptation of Israeli TV series Charlie Golf One, from Imagine Television Studios, the TV arm of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, and CBS TV Studios. Additionally, Usman Ally (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, A Series of Unfortunate Events), Artur Benson (Shooter, The Road Out of Afghanistan) and Aaron Glenane (Picnic at Hanging Rock) are set for recurring roles. They join previously announced cast members Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Jeremy Tardy and Nicholas Coombe. Production on season 1 is currently underway with the series scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network in early 2020.

Written by The Brink co-creator Roberto Benabib, the adaptation, in the vein of M*A*S*H, follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.

From left: Usman Ally, Artur Benson, Aaron Glenane Courtesy of Paramount Network

Theler will play Sasquatch, a member of SecCorp, a privately contracted security force who doesn’t always conform to his intimidating appearance and nickname.

Riesgraf will portray Major Sonia Holloway. The highest ranking doctor on base, Major Holloway isn’t afraid to use her authority. She grew up on Army bases all over the world, the daughter of a retired general and has her own family back home in the US. She maintains an emotionless demeanor to hide troubling thoughts in the back of her mind.

Thompson will play Colonel Harlan Austin. Stern and unflinching, Harlan is a decorated war hero and in charge of every combat solider and medical staff on the base. He’s highly respected and reasonably feared, but seeks out the truth and wants the best for everyone.

Ally will recur as Captain Hazara, a Pakistani doctor in the British Armed Forces. Captain Haraza has a kind face and empathetic demeanor. He’s excellent at keeping calm during the most uncomfortable situations and looks out for the other medics.

Benson will play Khalil. A young Afghan Army private, Khalil works as a medic and as a translator when interacting with locals.

Glenane is Chef Colin Gale. Rugged, covered in tattoos and always wearing a dirty chef’s apron, Gale is from the Australian Army, and officiates the illegal boxing matches that take place at the base.

Grazer will serve as an executive producer alongside Howard, Benabib, who also will showrun and write, Imagine TV Group Chairman Francie Calfo and Imagine TV President Samie Kim Falvey. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, will also executive produce, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel) and Danna Stern (yes Studios).

Theler is represented by Paradigm, Authentic Management and Jackoway Austen. Risegraf is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency. Thompson is represented by KMR and Main Title Entertainment. Ally is represented by Gray Talent Group. Benson is represented by O’Farrell Management. Glenane is represented by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and Morrissey Management.