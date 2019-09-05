‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent Steve Kroft Gets Retirement Send-Off With Special Episode

After 30 years with 60 Minutes, correspondent Steve Kroft is set to retire, but not before a final appearance on this Sunday’s special hour devoted to his career.

The special episode airs Sunday, Sept. 8 at 7 pm ET/PT on CBS. The first two thirds of the program contain highlights from Kroft’s 60 Minutes career. Interviewed by colleague Lesley Stahl, who says his contributions “gave us depth,” Kroft responds, in part, “60 Minutes will be fine, just fine.”

Leslie Stahl, Steve Kroft CBS News

The newsmagazine, in its 52nd season, will present such Kroft moments as his report on Chernobyl and interviews with Clint Eastwood, Justice Clarence Thomas, Beyoncé and Jerry Seinfeld. The last part of the episode rebroadcasts Kroft’s Edward R. Murrow Award-winning “The Isle of Eigg,” a whimsical report of life on an island off the Scottish Coast.

“I’ve always…had great amount of respect for people who’ve left their professions when they were on top,” says the 74-year-old Kroft. “I felt that this was the time for me to go, that there were other things that I wanted to do that I still had the energy to do…”