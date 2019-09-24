HBO Sports’ ‘24/7’ Franchise Plays College Football For First Time

Strike up the band: HBO Sports’ acclaimed reality franchise is going to school for the first time with 24/7 College Football, a four-part docuseries narrated by Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber that kicks off October 2 on HBO.

The inaugural episode will follow the Florida Gators, followed by visits with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington State Cougars. All happen to be undefeated in the young season and ranked in the national top 25.

Kevin Schultz/CSM/Shutterstock

24/7 College Football will document the lives of the four head coaches — Florida’s Dan Mullen, Penn State’s James Franklin, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards and Washington State’s Mike Leach — players, assistant coaches and more over one week during the regular season. The series will air over four consecutive weeks in October, starting with the Gators.

“For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports,” said Rick Bernstein, executive producer of HBO Sports. “Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action.”

The new series is a collaboration between HBO Sports and Lucky 27 Media and Sport & Story. Heading up the production team for HBO Sports is VP/senior producer Bentley Weiner, who has overseen the boxing, hockey, golf and NASCAR installments of the 24/7 franchise. Zac Reeder of Lucky 27 Media helped develop the concept of the college football series and will serve as an executive producer along with Sport & Story’s Bo Mattingly.

Since its launch in 2007, the 24/7 franchise has scored 18 Sports Emmys over seven seasons.