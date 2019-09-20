20TV TV’s Terence Carter To Head TV For Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios As Co-President

EXCLUSIVE: Terence Carter, 20th Century Fox TV’s EVP Development, Drama and Comedy. is leaving the Disney-owned studio to join Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s recently launched Westbrook Studios as Co-President, Head Of Television.

Carter, who starts in early November, will oversee TV development and production for the indie studio, working alongside Jon Mone, who was recently appointed as Co-President of Westbrook Studios, Head of Film.

20th TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is expected to name a replacement for Carter who is leaving on good terms and will stay at the studio for several more weeks to finish some of his projects.

Carter, a well liked executive, is bringing more than a decade of senior-level development experience to Westbrook Studios, a division of Westbrook Inc, the new media venture Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith founded in July with Miguel Melendez and Kosaku Yada. It is run by CEO Yada and PresidentTera Hanks.

“Terence’s deep relationships with creators, commitment to collaboration, and remarkable experience across television genres make him an excellent leader and creative force,” said Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. “We are incredibly excited to have Terence expanding and leading our television activities at Westbrook Studios.”

Carter’s move to Westbrook Studios comes two and a half months after the executive shakeup at Disney TV Studios, which saw 20th TV President of Creative Affairs Jonnie Davis become President of ABC Studios. He was replaced at 20th TV by EVP Current Series Carolyn Cassidy, who had been at the studio for more than a decade. The decision put EVP Development Carter, who had been at 20th TV for less than two years, in play. Over the past couple of months, he had been courted for a number of jobs, including within Disney, ultimately opting to go to Westbrook.

“I am thrilled to be embarking on this incredible adventure with Will, Jada and the rest of the Westbrook Family,” Carter said. “I have long admired their creative instincts and unwavering commitment to the television business, and I can’t wait to grow this company together. I’d also like to thank Dana Walden, Peter Rice, and everyone at 20th Century Fox and Disney Television Studios for their support over the past decade of my career. I am forever in their debt, and can’t wait to bring them great content through Westbrook in the years to come.”

Before joining 20th TV as EVP Development, Carter was head of drama for Fox Broadcasting Co. Among the series Carter developed at 20th and Fox are 9-1-1, Empire, Bless This Mess, Single Parents, Gotham, Lucifer, Lethal Weapon, Star, 24: Legacy, Sleepy Hollow, Wayward Pines, The Exorcist, The X-Files revival, Gifted, The Orville, The Resident as well as the upcoming Soundtrack on Netflix and Love, Simon on Disney+. He joined Fox in 2009 and was promoted to SVP drama at 2011 and to EVP in 2014, adding current programming to his development duties.

Prior to that, Carter worked at NBC Entertainment/Universal Studios where he developed shows such as Parenthood and Southland and held positions at Tonic Films, TruEntertainment, Artists Production Group and Artists Management Group.