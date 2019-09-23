Emmy Scorecard: Wins By Program & Network

HBO topped all networks with nine wins at Sunday night’s 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Amazon Prime Video surged to a second-place finish with seven. The streaming service was paced a several surprise wins for its Fleabag, which won a leading four Emmys as it dominated the comedy categories — leaving lame-duck ex-champ Veep empty-handed.

Overall, HBO topped the 2019 Emmys with 37 wins, finishing ahead of rival Netflix which had 27 wins. Amazon was third with 15.

See the charts for this year’s Emmy wins by network and program below.

Netflix and FX were the only other networks to score multiple statuettes Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, winning four and two, respectively.

Fleabag‘s haul including Outstanding Comedy Series and pair of wins for its lead actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Its director Harry Bradbeer also picked up a statuette.

HBO’s Chernobyl won three Emmys, and the dearly departed Game of Thrones won two, including the marquee Outstanding Drama Series trophy for a fourth time.

Netflix’s Ozark, which scored upset wins for director Jason Bateman and supporting actress was the only other drama series to pick up multiple Emmys. NBC late-night stalwart Saturday Night Live also won twice for its 44th season — for Don Roy King’s directing and a third consecutive trophy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.