2019 Emmy Winners List – Updating Live

2019 Emmy winners list
Television Academy

Here is the list of winners so far at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Deadline is updating the list live.

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Bodyguard
Netflix • World Productions

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Pose
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions

This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

The Good Place
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Russian Doll
Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment

Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Sharp Objects
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Netflix • House of Tomorrow

Brexit
HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC Studios and House Productions

Deadwood
HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint

King Lear
Amazon Prime • Playground and Amazon Studios

My Dinner With Hervé
HBO • HBO Films in association with FilmRights, Daredevil Films, A Civil Dawn Pictures, Metal on Metal and Estuary Film

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader as Barry

Black Monday
Showtime • Sony Pictures Television, Point Grey Pictures, Shark Vs. Bear, After Alaska
Don Cheadle as Mo Monroe

Black-ish
ABC • ABC Studios
Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson

The Good Place
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ted Danson as Michael

The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Warner Bros. Television
Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky

Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde

Pose
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Billy Porter as Pray Tell

This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Jared Harris as Valery Legasov

Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Benicio del Toro as Richard Matt

Fosse/VerdonFX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse

True Detective
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays

A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Dead To Me
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Christina Applegate as Jen

Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

Russian Doll
Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Natasha Lyonne as Nadia

Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose

Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

House Of Cards
Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Robin Wright as Claire Underwood

How To Get Away With Murder
ABC • ABC Studios
Viola Davis as Annalise Keating

Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

The Act
Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large
Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ
Entertainment
Patricia Arquette as Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell

Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon

Sharp Objects
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
Amy Adams as Camille Preaker

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Aunjanue Ellis as Sharon Salaam

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Niecy Nash as Delores Wise

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Anthony Carrigan as NOHO Hank

Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches

Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Warner Bros. Television
Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Tony Hale as Gary Walsh

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in associatioPnawg eith32Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

House Of Cards
Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper

This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Stellan Skarsgård as Boris Shcherbina

Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Paul Dano as David Sweat

A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Ben Whishaw as Norman

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Asante Blackk as Kevin Richardson

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
John Leguizamo as Raymond Santana, Sr.

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Michael K. Williams as Bobby McCray

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed

Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Sian Clifford as Claire

Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Olivia Colman as Godmother

GLOW
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various characters

Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

The Act
Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large
Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard

Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Emily Watson as Ulana Khomyuk

Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking

Sharp Objects
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
Patricia Clarkson as Adora Crellin

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Marsha Stephanie Blake as Linda McCray

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Vera Farmiga as Elizabeth Lederer

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
TBS • Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s Quality Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
ABC • 12:05 AM Productions, LLC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

The Late Late Show With James Corden
CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS • CBS Television Studios

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris
truTV • A truTV production in association with A24

Documentary Now!
IFC • Broadway Video

Drunk History
Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Hulu • Funny or Die, Gary Sanchez Productions, Oh Us

Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Who Is America
Showtime • Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race
CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Bert ram van Munster, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer
Phil Keoghan, Executive Producer
Pat rick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer
Darren Bunkley, Co-Executive Producer
Mike DiMaggio, Supervising Producer
Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer
Michael Norton, Supervising Producer
Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer
Steve Bae, Senior Producer
Sydney Leier, Senior Producer
Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer

American Ninja Warrior
NBC • A. Smith & Co. Productions
Arthur Smith, Executive Producer
Kent Weed, Executive Producer
Anthony Storm, Executive Producer
Brian Richardson, Executive Producer
Kristen Stabile, Co-Executive Producer
David Markus, Co-Executive Producer
D. Max Poris, Supervising Producer
David Brackenhoff, Supervising Producer
Greg Cruser, Supervising Producer
Kate Griendling, Supervising Producer
Jonathan Provost, Supervising Producer
J.D. Pruess, Supervising Producer
Royce Toni, Supervising Producer
Briana Vowels, Supervising Producer

Nailed It!
Netflix • Magical Elves
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Daniel Calin, Executive Producer
Gaylen Gawlowski, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Pat rick J. Doody, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Co-Executive Producer
Laura Slobin, Supervising Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Pamela Post, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Bruce McCoy, Co-Executive Producer
Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer
Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
John Polly, Producer
Michelle Visage, Producer
Jen Passovoy, Producer

Top Chef
Bravo • Magical Elves
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Tara Siener, Executive Producer
Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer
Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer
Justin Rae Barnes, Co-Executive Producer
Blake Davis, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer
Elida Carbajal Araiza, Supervising Producer
Brian Fowler, Supervising Producer
Caitlin Rademaekers, Supervising Producer
Emily Van Bergen, Supervising Producer
Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer

The Voice
NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
John De Mol, Executive Producer
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer
Stijn Bakkers, Executive Producer
Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer
Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer
Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer
Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer
Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer
Melysa Lovell Garratt, Supervising Producer
Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer
Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer
Barton Kimball, Supervising Producer
Dan Paschen, Senior Producer
Amanda Silva Borden, Senior Producer
Tod Schellinger, Producer
Carson Daly, Producer
Jared Wyso, Producer
Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry • The Audition
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Alec Berg, Directed by

Barry • ronny/lily
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by

The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Mark Cendrowski, Directed by

Fleabag • Episode 1
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Harry Bradbeer, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • All Alone
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We’re Going To The Catskills!
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Daniel Palladino, Directed by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
David Benioff, Directed by
D.B. Weiss, Directed by

Game Of Thrones • The Last Of The Starks
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
David Nutter, Directed by

Game Of Thrones • The Long Night
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Miguel Sapochnik, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Holly
Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Daina Reid, Directed by

Killing Eve • Desperate Times
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Lisa Brühlmann, Directed by

Ozark • Reparations
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Jason Bateman, Directed by

Succession • Celebration
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
Adam McKay, Directed by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Johan Renck, Directed by

Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ
Entertainment
Ben Stiller, Directed by

Fosse/Verdon • Glory
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Jessica Yu, Directed by

Fosse/Verdon • Who’s Got The Pain
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Thomas Kail, Directed by

A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Stephen Frears, Directed by

When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Ava DuVernay, Directed by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Documentary Now! • Waiting For The Artist
IFC • Broadway Video
Alex Buono, Directed by
Rhys Thomas, Directed by

Drunk History • Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?
Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
Derek Waters, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Psychics
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Midterm Election Show
CBS • CBS Television Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Sandler
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by

Who Is America? • Episode 102Showtime • Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television
Sacha Baron Cohen, Directed by
Nathan Fielder, Directed by
Daniel Gray Longino, Directed by
Dan Mazer, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry • ronny/lily
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Alec Berg, Written by
Bill Hader, Written by

Fleabag • Episode 1
Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Written by

The Good Place • Janet(s)
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Josh Siegal, Written by
Dylan Morgan, Written by

PEN15 • Anna Ishii-Peters
Hulu • Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Maya Erskine, Written by
Anna Konkle, Written by

Russian Doll • Nothing In This World Is Easy
Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Leslye Headland, Teleplay by & Story by
Natasha Lyonne, Story by
Amy Poehler, Story by

Russian Doll • A Warm Body
Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Allison Silverman, Written by

Veep • Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
David Mandel, Written by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul • Winner
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Peter Gould, Written by
Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Bodyguard • Episode 1
Netflix • World Productions
Jed Mercurio, Written by

Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
David Benioff, Written by
D.B. Weiss, Written by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Holly
Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Bruce Miller, Teleplay by
Kira Snyder, Teleplay by

Killing Eve • Nice And Neat
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Emerald Fennell, Written by

Succession • Nobody Is Ever Missing
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Craig Mazin, Written by

Escape At Dannemora • Episode 6
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Brett Johnson, Written by
Michael Tolkin, Written by
Jerry Stahl, Written by

Escape At Dannemora • Episode 7
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Brett Johnson, Written by
Michael Tolkin, Written by

Fosse/Verdon • Providence
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Steven Levenson, Teleplay by & Story by
Joel Fields, Story by

A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Russell T Davies, Written by

When They See Us • Part Four
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Ava DuVernay, Teleplay by & Story by
Michael Starrbury, Teleplay by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Documentary Now!
IFC • Broadway Video
John Mulaney, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment
Melinda Taub, Head Writer
Samantha Bee, Written by
Miles Kahn, Written by
Kristen Bartlett, Written by
Mike Drucker, Written by
Pat Cassels, Written by
Eric Drysdale, Written by
Mathan Erhardt, Written by
Nicole Silverberg, Written by
Ashley Nicole Black, Writing Supervised by
Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised by
Allison Silverman, Special Material by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer
Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer
Jill Twiss, Senior Writer
Juli Weiner, Senior Writer
Tim Carvell, Written by
Raquel D’Apice, Written by
Josh Gondelman, Written by
Daniel O’Brien, Written by
John Oliver, Written by
Owen Parsons, Written by
Charlie Redd, Written by
Joanna Rothkopf, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Seena Vali, Written by

Late Night With Seth Meyers
NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jermaine Affonso, Written by
Alex Baze, Written by
Karen Chee, Written by
Bryan Donaldson, Written by
Sal Gentile, Written by
Matt Goldich, Written by
Dina Gusovsky, Written by
Jennifer Hagel, Written by
Allison Hord, Written by
Michael Karnell, Written by
John Lutz, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Seth Reiss, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
Mike Scollins, Written by
Mike Shoemaker, Written by
Ben Warheit, Written by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS • CBS Television Studios
Opus Moreschi, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Stephen Colbert, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
Emmy Blotnick, Written by
Cullen Crawford, Written by
Ariel Dumas, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Greg Iwinski, Written by
Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Jen Spyra, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Michael Pielocik, Written by
Asher Perlman, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Michael Che, Head Writer
Colin Jost, Head Writer
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
James Anderson, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Andrew Dismukes, Written by
Anna Drezen, Written by
Alison Gates, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
Sam Jay, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Michael Koman, Written by
Alan Linic, Written by
Eli Coyote Mandel, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
John Mulaney, Written by
Josh Patten, Written by
Simon Rich, Written by
Gary Richardson, Written by
Pete Schultz, Written by
Marika Sawyer, Written by
Will Stephen, Written by
Julio Torres, Written by
Bowen Yang, Written by
Megan Callahan, Weekend Update Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by
Katie Rich, Weekend Update Written by
Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised by
Sudi Green, Writing Supervised by
Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised by

 

