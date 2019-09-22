2019 Emmy Winners List – Updating Live

Here is the list of winners so far at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Deadline is updating the list live.

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Bodyguard

Netflix • World Productions

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Killing Eve

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Pose

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Succession

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Fleabag

Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

The Good Place

NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Russian Doll

Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Veep

HBO • HBO Entertainment

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Escape At Dannemora

Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment

Fosse/Verdon

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Sharp Objects

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Netflix • House of Tomorrow

Brexit

HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC Studios and House Productions

Deadwood

HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint

King Lear

Amazon Prime • Playground and Amazon Studios

My Dinner With Hervé

HBO • HBO Films in association with FilmRights, Daredevil Films, A Civil Dawn Pictures, Metal on Metal and Estuary Film

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Barry

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader as Barry

Black Monday

Showtime • Sony Pictures Television, Point Grey Pictures, Shark Vs. Bear, After Alaska

Don Cheadle as Mo Monroe

Black-ish

ABC • ABC Studios

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson

The Good Place

NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ted Danson as Michael

The Kominsky Method

Netflix • Warner Bros. Television

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Better Call Saul

AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde

Pose

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Billy Porter as Pray Tell

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Jared Harris as Valery Legasov

Escape At Dannemora

Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment

Benicio del Toro as Richard Matt

Fosse/VerdonFX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse

True Detective

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls

Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays

A Very English Scandal

Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios

Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Dead To Me

Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Christina Applegate as Jen

Fleabag

Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

Russian Doll

Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Natasha Lyonne as Nadia

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose

Veep

HBO • HBO Entertainment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

House Of Cards

Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood

How To Get Away With Murder

ABC • ABC Studios

Viola Davis as Annalise Keating

Killing Eve

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

The Act

Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large

Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Escape At Dannemora

Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ

Entertainment

Patricia Arquette as Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell

Fosse/Verdon

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon

Sharp Objects

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions

Amy Adams as Camille Preaker

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Aunjanue Ellis as Sharon Salaam

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Niecy Nash as Delores Wise

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Barry

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Anthony Carrigan as NOHO Hank

Barry

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches

Barry

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

The Kominsky Method

Netflix • Warner Bros. Television

Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Veep

HBO • HBO Entertainment

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Better Call Saul

AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Better Call Saul

AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister

Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

House Of Cards

Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital

Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Stellan Skarsgård as Boris Shcherbina

Escape At Dannemora

Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment

Paul Dano as David Sweat

A Very English Scandal

Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios

Ben Whishaw as Norman

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Asante Blackk as Kevin Richardson

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

John Leguizamo as Raymond Santana, Sr.

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Michael K. Williams as Bobby McCray

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Barry

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed

Fleabag

Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Sian Clifford as Claire

Fleabag

Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Olivia Colman as Godmother

GLOW

Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions

Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kate McKinnon as Various characters

Veep

HBO • HBO Entertainment

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Game Of Thrones

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Killing Eve

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

The Act

Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large

Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Emily Watson as Ulana Khomyuk

Fosse/Verdon

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking

Sharp Objects

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions

Patricia Clarkson as Adora Crellin

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Linda McCray

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Vera Farmiga as Elizabeth Lederer

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

TBS • Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s Quality Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC • 12:05 AM Productions, LLC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

The Late Late Show With James Corden

CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

CBS • CBS Television Studios

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

truTV • A truTV production in association with A24

Documentary Now!

IFC • Broadway Video

Drunk History

Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Hulu • Funny or Die, Gary Sanchez Productions, Oh Us

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Who Is America

Showtime • Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer

Bert ram van Munster, Executive Producer

Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer

Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer

Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer

Phil Keoghan, Executive Producer

Pat rick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer

Darren Bunkley, Co-Executive Producer

Mike DiMaggio, Supervising Producer

Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer

Michael Norton, Supervising Producer

Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer

Steve Bae, Senior Producer

Sydney Leier, Senior Producer

Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer

American Ninja Warrior

NBC • A. Smith & Co. Productions

Arthur Smith, Executive Producer

Kent Weed, Executive Producer

Anthony Storm, Executive Producer

Brian Richardson, Executive Producer

Kristen Stabile, Co-Executive Producer

David Markus, Co-Executive Producer

D. Max Poris, Supervising Producer

David Brackenhoff, Supervising Producer

Greg Cruser, Supervising Producer

Kate Griendling, Supervising Producer

Jonathan Provost, Supervising Producer

J.D. Pruess, Supervising Producer

Royce Toni, Supervising Producer

Briana Vowels, Supervising Producer

Nailed It!

Netflix • Magical Elves

Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer

Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer

Daniel Calin, Executive Producer

Gaylen Gawlowski, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Pat rick J. Doody, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Co-Executive Producer

Laura Slobin, Supervising Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Pamela Post, Executive Producer

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Bruce McCoy, Co-Executive Producer

Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer

Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

John Polly, Producer

Michelle Visage, Producer

Jen Passovoy, Producer

Top Chef

Bravo • Magical Elves

Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer

Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Tara Siener, Executive Producer

Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer

Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer

Justin Rae Barnes, Co-Executive Producer

Blake Davis, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer

Elida Carbajal Araiza, Supervising Producer

Brian Fowler, Supervising Producer

Caitlin Rademaekers, Supervising Producer

Emily Van Bergen, Supervising Producer

Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer

The Voice

NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television

John De Mol, Executive Producer

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer

Stijn Bakkers, Executive Producer

Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer

Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer

Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer

Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer

Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer

Melysa Lovell Garratt, Supervising Producer

Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer

Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer

Barton Kimball, Supervising Producer

Dan Paschen, Senior Producer

Amanda Silva Borden, Senior Producer

Tod Schellinger, Producer

Carson Daly, Producer

Jared Wyso, Producer

Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry • The Audition

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Alec Berg, Directed by

Barry • ronny/lily

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Directed by

The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Mark Cendrowski, Directed by

Fleabag • Episode 1

Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Harry Bradbeer, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • All Alone

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We’re Going To The Catskills!

Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios

Daniel Palladino, Directed by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

David Benioff, Directed by

D.B. Weiss, Directed by

Game Of Thrones • The Last Of The Starks

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

David Nutter, Directed by

Game Of Thrones • The Long Night

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Miguel Sapochnik, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Holly

Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Daina Reid, Directed by

Killing Eve • Desperate Times

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Lisa Brühlmann, Directed by

Ozark • Reparations

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Jason Bateman, Directed by

Succession • Celebration

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions

Adam McKay, Directed by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Johan Renck, Directed by

Escape At Dannemora

Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ

Entertainment

Ben Stiller, Directed by

Fosse/Verdon • Glory

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Jessica Yu, Directed by

Fosse/Verdon • Who’s Got The Pain

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Thomas Kail, Directed by

A Very English Scandal

Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios

Stephen Frears, Directed by

When They See Us

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Ava DuVernay, Directed by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Documentary Now! • Waiting For The Artist

IFC • Broadway Video

Alex Buono, Directed by

Rhys Thomas, Directed by

Drunk History • Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?

Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Derek Waters, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Psychics

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Midterm Election Show

CBS • CBS Television Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Sandler

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

Who Is America? • Episode 102Showtime • Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television

Sacha Baron Cohen, Directed by

Nathan Fielder, Directed by

Daniel Gray Longino, Directed by

Dan Mazer, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry • ronny/lily

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Alec Berg, Written by

Bill Hader, Written by

Fleabag • Episode 1

Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Written by

The Good Place • Janet(s)

NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Josh Siegal, Written by

Dylan Morgan, Written by

PEN15 • Anna Ishii-Peters

Hulu • Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Maya Erskine, Written by

Anna Konkle, Written by

Russian Doll • Nothing In This World Is Easy

Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Leslye Headland, Teleplay by & Story by

Natasha Lyonne, Story by

Amy Poehler, Story by

Russian Doll • A Warm Body

Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Allison Silverman, Written by

Veep • Veep

HBO • HBO Entertainment

David Mandel, Written by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul • Winner

AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Peter Gould, Written by

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Bodyguard • Episode 1

Netflix • World Productions

Jed Mercurio, Written by

Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

David Benioff, Written by

D.B. Weiss, Written by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Holly

Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Bruce Miller, Teleplay by

Kira Snyder, Teleplay by

Killing Eve • Nice And Neat

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Emerald Fennell, Written by

Succession • Nobody Is Ever Missing

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl

HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Craig Mazin, Written by

Escape At Dannemora • Episode 6

Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment

Brett Johnson, Written by

Michael Tolkin, Written by

Jerry Stahl, Written by

Escape At Dannemora • Episode 7

Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment

Brett Johnson, Written by

Michael Tolkin, Written by

Fosse/Verdon • Providence

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Steven Levenson, Teleplay by & Story by

Joel Fields, Story by

A Very English Scandal

Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios

Russell T Davies, Written by

When They See Us • Part Four

Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Ava DuVernay, Teleplay by & Story by

Michael Starrbury, Teleplay by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Documentary Now!

IFC • Broadway Video

John Mulaney, Written by

Seth Meyers, Written by

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment

Melinda Taub, Head Writer

Samantha Bee, Written by

Miles Kahn, Written by

Kristen Bartlett, Written by

Mike Drucker, Written by

Pat Cassels, Written by

Eric Drysdale, Written by

Mathan Erhardt, Written by

Nicole Silverberg, Written by

Ashley Nicole Black, Writing Supervised by

Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised by

Allison Silverman, Special Material by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer

Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer

Jill Twiss, Senior Writer

Juli Weiner, Senior Writer

Tim Carvell, Written by

Raquel D’Apice, Written by

Josh Gondelman, Written by

Daniel O’Brien, Written by

John Oliver, Written by

Owen Parsons, Written by

Charlie Redd, Written by

Joanna Rothkopf, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Seena Vali, Written by

Late Night With Seth Meyers

NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jermaine Affonso, Written by

Alex Baze, Written by

Karen Chee, Written by

Bryan Donaldson, Written by

Sal Gentile, Written by

Matt Goldich, Written by

Dina Gusovsky, Written by

Jennifer Hagel, Written by

Allison Hord, Written by

Michael Karnell, Written by

John Lutz, Written by

Seth Meyers, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Seth Reiss, Written by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

Mike Scollins, Written by

Mike Shoemaker, Written by

Ben Warheit, Written by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

CBS • CBS Television Studios

Opus Moreschi, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Stephen Colbert, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

Emmy Blotnick, Written by

Cullen Crawford, Written by

Ariel Dumas, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Greg Iwinski, Written by

Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Jen Spyra, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Michael Pielocik, Written by

Asher Perlman, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Michael Che, Head Writer

Colin Jost, Head Writer

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

James Anderson, Written by

Steven Castillo, Written by

Andrew Dismukes, Written by

Anna Drezen, Written by

Alison Gates, Written by

Steve Higgins, Written by

Sam Jay, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by

Michael Koman, Written by

Alan Linic, Written by

Eli Coyote Mandel, Written by

Lorne Michaels, Written by

John Mulaney, Written by

Josh Patten, Written by

Simon Rich, Written by

Gary Richardson, Written by

Pete Schultz, Written by

Marika Sawyer, Written by

Will Stephen, Written by

Julio Torres, Written by

Bowen Yang, Written by

Megan Callahan, Weekend Update Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by

Katie Rich, Weekend Update Written by

Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised by

Sudi Green, Writing Supervised by

Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised by