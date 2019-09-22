2019 Emmy Winners List – Updating Live

Here is the list of winners so far at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Deadline is updating the list live.
NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Bodyguard
Netflix • World Productions
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Pose
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
The Good Place
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Russian Doll
Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Sharp Objects
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Outstanding Television Movie
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Netflix • House of Tomorrow
Brexit
HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC Studios and House Productions
Deadwood
HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
King Lear
Amazon Prime • Playground and Amazon Studios
My Dinner With Hervé
HBO • HBO Films in association with FilmRights, Daredevil Films, A Civil Dawn Pictures, Metal on Metal and Estuary Film
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader as Barry
Black Monday
Showtime • Sony Pictures Television, Point Grey Pictures, Shark Vs. Bear, After Alaska
Don Cheadle as Mo Monroe
Black-ish
ABC • ABC Studios
Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson
The Good Place
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ted Danson as Michael
The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Warner Bros. Television
Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Kit Harington as Jon Snow
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde
Pose
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Billy Porter as Pray Tell
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Jared Harris as Valery Legasov
Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Benicio del Toro as Richard Matt
Fosse/VerdonFX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse
True Detective
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays
A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Dead To Me
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Christina Applegate as Jen
Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel
Russian Doll
Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Natasha Lyonne as Nadia
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose
Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen
House Of Cards
Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Robin Wright as Claire Underwood
How To Get Away With Murder
ABC • ABC Studios
Viola Davis as Annalise Keating
Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Jodie Comer as Villanelle
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
The Act
Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large
Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ
Entertainment
Patricia Arquette as Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell
Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon
Sharp Objects
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
Amy Adams as Camille Preaker
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Aunjanue Ellis as Sharon Salaam
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Niecy Nash as Delores Wise
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Anthony Carrigan as NOHO Hank
Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches
Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau
The Kominsky Method
Netflix • Warner Bros. Television
Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman
Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Tony Hale as Gary Walsh
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut
Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister
Game Of Thrones
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister
House Of Cards
Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Stellan Skarsgård as Boris Shcherbina
Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Paul Dano as David Sweat
A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Ben Whishaw as Norman
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Asante Blackk as Kevin Richardson
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
John Leguizamo as Raymond Santana, Sr.
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Michael K. Williams as Bobby McCray
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Barry
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed
Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Sian Clifford as Claire
Fleabag
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Olivia Colman as Godmother
GLOW
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various characters
Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
Game Of Thrones
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark
Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
The Act
Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large
Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Emily Watson as Ulana Khomyuk
Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking
Sharp Objects
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
Patricia Clarkson as Adora Crellin
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Marsha Stephanie Blake as Linda McCray
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Vera Farmiga as Elizabeth Lederer
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
TBS • Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s Quality Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
ABC • 12:05 AM Productions, LLC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
The Late Late Show With James Corden
CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS • CBS Television Studios
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
truTV • A truTV production in association with A24
Documentary Now!
IFC • Broadway Video
Drunk History
Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Hulu • Funny or Die, Gary Sanchez Productions, Oh Us
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Who Is America
Showtime • Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Bert ram van Munster, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer
Phil Keoghan, Executive Producer
Pat rick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer
Darren Bunkley, Co-Executive Producer
Mike DiMaggio, Supervising Producer
Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer
Michael Norton, Supervising Producer
Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer
Steve Bae, Senior Producer
Sydney Leier, Senior Producer
Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer
American Ninja Warrior
NBC • A. Smith & Co. Productions
Arthur Smith, Executive Producer
Kent Weed, Executive Producer
Anthony Storm, Executive Producer
Brian Richardson, Executive Producer
Kristen Stabile, Co-Executive Producer
David Markus, Co-Executive Producer
D. Max Poris, Supervising Producer
David Brackenhoff, Supervising Producer
Greg Cruser, Supervising Producer
Kate Griendling, Supervising Producer
Jonathan Provost, Supervising Producer
J.D. Pruess, Supervising Producer
Royce Toni, Supervising Producer
Briana Vowels, Supervising Producer
Nailed It!
Netflix • Magical Elves
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Daniel Calin, Executive Producer
Gaylen Gawlowski, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Pat rick J. Doody, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Co-Executive Producer
Laura Slobin, Supervising Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Pamela Post, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Bruce McCoy, Co-Executive Producer
Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer
Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
John Polly, Producer
Michelle Visage, Producer
Jen Passovoy, Producer
Top Chef
Bravo • Magical Elves
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Tara Siener, Executive Producer
Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer
Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer
Justin Rae Barnes, Co-Executive Producer
Blake Davis, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer
Elida Carbajal Araiza, Supervising Producer
Brian Fowler, Supervising Producer
Caitlin Rademaekers, Supervising Producer
Emily Van Bergen, Supervising Producer
Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer
The Voice
NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
John De Mol, Executive Producer
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer
Stijn Bakkers, Executive Producer
Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer
Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer
Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer
Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer
Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer
Melysa Lovell Garratt, Supervising Producer
Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer
Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer
Barton Kimball, Supervising Producer
Dan Paschen, Senior Producer
Amanda Silva Borden, Senior Producer
Tod Schellinger, Producer
Carson Daly, Producer
Jared Wyso, Producer
Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Barry • The Audition
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Alec Berg, Directed by
Barry • ronny/lily
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by
The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Mark Cendrowski, Directed by
Fleabag • Episode 1
Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Harry Bradbeer, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • All Alone
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We’re Going To The Catskills!
Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios
Daniel Palladino, Directed by
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
David Benioff, Directed by
D.B. Weiss, Directed by
Game Of Thrones • The Last Of The Starks
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
David Nutter, Directed by
Game Of Thrones • The Long Night
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Miguel Sapochnik, Directed by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Holly
Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Daina Reid, Directed by
Killing Eve • Desperate Times
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Lisa Brühlmann, Directed by
Ozark • Reparations
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Jason Bateman, Directed by
Succession • Celebration
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
Adam McKay, Directed by
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Johan Renck, Directed by
Escape At Dannemora
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ
Entertainment
Ben Stiller, Directed by
Fosse/Verdon • Glory
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Jessica Yu, Directed by
Fosse/Verdon • Who’s Got The Pain
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Thomas Kail, Directed by
A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Stephen Frears, Directed by
When They See Us
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Ava DuVernay, Directed by
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Documentary Now! • Waiting For The Artist
IFC • Broadway Video
Alex Buono, Directed by
Rhys Thomas, Directed by
Drunk History • Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?
Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
Derek Waters, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Psychics
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Midterm Election Show
CBS • CBS Television Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Sandler
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Who Is America? • Episode 102Showtime • Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television
Sacha Baron Cohen, Directed by
Nathan Fielder, Directed by
Daniel Gray Longino, Directed by
Dan Mazer, Directed by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Barry • ronny/lily
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Alec Berg, Written by
Bill Hader, Written by
Fleabag • Episode 1
Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Written by
The Good Place • Janet(s)
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Josh Siegal, Written by
Dylan Morgan, Written by
PEN15 • Anna Ishii-Peters
Hulu • Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Maya Erskine, Written by
Anna Konkle, Written by
Russian Doll • Nothing In This World Is Easy
Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Leslye Headland, Teleplay by & Story by
Natasha Lyonne, Story by
Amy Poehler, Story by
Russian Doll • A Warm Body
Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Allison Silverman, Written by
Veep • Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
David Mandel, Written by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul • Winner
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Peter Gould, Written by
Thomas Schnauz, Written by
Bodyguard • Episode 1
Netflix • World Productions
Jed Mercurio, Written by
Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
David Benioff, Written by
D.B. Weiss, Written by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Holly
Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Bruce Miller, Teleplay by
Kira Snyder, Teleplay by
Killing Eve • Nice And Neat
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Emerald Fennell, Written by
Succession • Nobody Is Ever Missing
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Chernobyl
HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Craig Mazin, Written by
Escape At Dannemora • Episode 6
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Brett Johnson, Written by
Michael Tolkin, Written by
Jerry Stahl, Written by
Escape At Dannemora • Episode 7
Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Brett Johnson, Written by
Michael Tolkin, Written by
Fosse/Verdon • Providence
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Steven Levenson, Teleplay by & Story by
Joel Fields, Story by
A Very English Scandal
Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios
Russell T Davies, Written by
When They See Us • Part Four
Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Ava DuVernay, Teleplay by & Story by
Michael Starrbury, Teleplay by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Documentary Now!
IFC • Broadway Video
John Mulaney, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment
Melinda Taub, Head Writer
Samantha Bee, Written by
Miles Kahn, Written by
Kristen Bartlett, Written by
Mike Drucker, Written by
Pat Cassels, Written by
Eric Drysdale, Written by
Mathan Erhardt, Written by
Nicole Silverberg, Written by
Ashley Nicole Black, Writing Supervised by
Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised by
Allison Silverman, Special Material by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer
Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer
Jill Twiss, Senior Writer
Juli Weiner, Senior Writer
Tim Carvell, Written by
Raquel D’Apice, Written by
Josh Gondelman, Written by
Daniel O’Brien, Written by
John Oliver, Written by
Owen Parsons, Written by
Charlie Redd, Written by
Joanna Rothkopf, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Seena Vali, Written by
Late Night With Seth Meyers
NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jermaine Affonso, Written by
Alex Baze, Written by
Karen Chee, Written by
Bryan Donaldson, Written by
Sal Gentile, Written by
Matt Goldich, Written by
Dina Gusovsky, Written by
Jennifer Hagel, Written by
Allison Hord, Written by
Michael Karnell, Written by
John Lutz, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Seth Reiss, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
Mike Scollins, Written by
Mike Shoemaker, Written by
Ben Warheit, Written by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS • CBS Television Studios
Opus Moreschi, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Stephen Colbert, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
Emmy Blotnick, Written by
Cullen Crawford, Written by
Ariel Dumas, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Greg Iwinski, Written by
Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Jen Spyra, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Michael Pielocik, Written by
Asher Perlman, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Michael Che, Head Writer
Colin Jost, Head Writer
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
James Anderson, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Andrew Dismukes, Written by
Anna Drezen, Written by
Alison Gates, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
Sam Jay, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Michael Koman, Written by
Alan Linic, Written by
Eli Coyote Mandel, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
John Mulaney, Written by
Josh Patten, Written by
Simon Rich, Written by
Gary Richardson, Written by
Pete Schultz, Written by
Marika Sawyer, Written by
Will Stephen, Written by
Julio Torres, Written by
Bowen Yang, Written by
Megan Callahan, Weekend Update Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by
Katie Rich, Weekend Update Written by
Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised by
Sudi Green, Writing Supervised by
Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised by
