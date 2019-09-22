Deadline’s Primetime Emmy Awards Live Blog

It’s the Primetime Emmy Awards, which makes tonight the night that television’s biggest questions will be answered. Will Game of Thrones, with its extensive nominations haul and 10 wins from the Creative Arts nights, best the rest in the Drama race? Could Fleabag unseat Emmy perennial Veep, even in its final season? Which high-class limited series, Chernobyl or When They See Us, will claim the podium? Whose post-Emmy parties will turn into wakes as they walk away empty-handed? And will Mike Fleming or Joe Utichi win the battle of the burns in Deadline’s Emmy live blog?

Perhaps the most drama, of course, will come from the ever-evolving battle between the vanguard of prestige cable, HBO, and the upstart streamer fast becoming the new establishment, Netflix. They both tied on 23 wins each last year—an historic moment. Coming into tonight, the two were nearly neck-a-neck with Creative Arts wins; HBO on 25, Netflix on 23. Who will emerge the victor by the night’s end?

The answers are forthcoming, and Deadline is locked in for a long night of analysis of the winners, the speeches, and hostless humor. As Mike and Joe snipe at one another, Nellie Andreeva will be the voice of reason, with other Deadline staffers also weighing in. Leave your comments and you can join in too. Let’s get to it.